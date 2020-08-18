Preheat oven to 400° F.

Put broccoli in a large bowl and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss florets trying to ensure that each piece has some oil on it. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Toss again.

Spread the mixture out on a sheet pan and make sure there is room between each piece. If necessary, use another pan.

Roast for about 8 minutes and toss gently with a spatula to turn them over.

Roast another 5 minutes, watching closely for some browning to occur.

Remove and drizzle with a squeeze of lemon. Serve immediately.