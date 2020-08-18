August 18, 2020 | 12:26pm
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings
This is an essential recipe for an easy weeknight meal or holiday side dish. Roasting broccoli with garlic on high heat brings out its flavor while keeping it from becoming mushy.
Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.
Ingredients
- 1-2 Pound broccoli florets, trimmed of stems and cut into small pieces
- 4-5 Tablespoons olive oil, to taste
- 2 Tablespoons chopped garlic, feel free to use pre-chopped garlic in the bottle
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 lemon wedge
Directions
Preheat oven to 400° F.
Put broccoli in a large bowl and drizzle with the olive oil. Toss florets trying to ensure that each piece has some oil on it. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Toss again.
Spread the mixture out on a sheet pan and make sure there is room between each piece. If necessary, use another pan.
Roast for about 8 minutes and toss gently with a spatula to turn them over.
Roast another 5 minutes, watching closely for some browning to occur.
Remove and drizzle with a squeeze of lemon. Serve immediately.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving190
Total Fat16g24%
Saturated Fat2g11%
Protein5g11%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A255µg28%
Vitamin B60.3mg25%
Vitamin C161mg100%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium92mg9%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)121µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)121µg30%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium44mg11%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus120mg17%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium577mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16%
Sodium446mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10%
Water158gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.7%