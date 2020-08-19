Turn on the Instant Pot and select sauté. Add cans of pineapple, their juice, orange juice, cloves, mustard and stir well.

Add ham in the pot keeping the thick side up and pour honey over it.

Close the lid of the Instant Pot. Set the Instant Pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 30 minutes, release the pressure naturally for 15 minutes through steam vent.

Open the lid of the instant pot. Carefully take out the ham and place ham on baking sheet.

Pour ½ cup of mixture present in pot in a bowl with the brown sugar, mix well. Pour it over ham and serve.