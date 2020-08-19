  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Bone-in Ham

August 19, 2020 | 12:45pm
I wanna hold your ham
Instant Pot bone-in ham
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks

This bone-in ham recipe is juicy, savory and tender. Using the Instant Pot frees up your oven for other tasty side dishes and whips up this entree within an hour - no more waiting hours for dinner!

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
749
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 Pounds bone-in ham
  • 8 Ounces can crushed pineapple
  • 20 Ounces can pineapple tidbits
  • 1/4 Cup orange juice
  • 1/4 Cup ground mustard
  • 2 Teaspoons whole cloves
  • 1/2 Cup honey
  • 1/2 Cup brown sugar

Directions

Turn on the Instant Pot and select sauté. Add cans of pineapple, their juice, orange juice, cloves, mustard and stir well.

Add ham in the pot keeping the thick side up and pour honey over it.

Close the lid of the Instant Pot. Set the Instant Pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 30 minutes, release the pressure naturally for 15 minutes through steam vent.

Open the lid of the instant pot. Carefully take out the ham and place ham on baking sheet.

Pour ½ cup of mixture present in pot in a bowl with the brown sugar, mix well. Pour it over ham and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving749
Total Fat32g50%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol207mg69%
Protein61g100%
Carbs53g18%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin B122µg64%
Vitamin B61mg98%
Vitamin C24mg26%
Vitamin D3µg17%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K1µg0.8%
Calcium115mg12%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)36µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)36µg9%
Iron4mg25%
Magnesium105mg25%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg68%
Phosphorus584mg83%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1178mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg52.4%
Sodium4153mg100%
Sugars, added34gN/A
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water315gN/A
Zinc5mg47%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
family dinner
holiday recipes
ham recipes