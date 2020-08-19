This bone-in ham recipe is juicy, savory and tender. Using the Instant Pot frees up your oven for other tasty side dishes and whips up this entree within an hour - no more waiting hours for dinner!
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 8 Pounds bone-in ham
- 8 Ounces can crushed pineapple
- 20 Ounces can pineapple tidbits
- 1/4 Cup orange juice
- 1/4 Cup ground mustard
- 2 Teaspoons whole cloves
- 1/2 Cup honey
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
Directions
Turn on the Instant Pot and select sauté. Add cans of pineapple, their juice, orange juice, cloves, mustard and stir well.
Add ham in the pot keeping the thick side up and pour honey over it.
Close the lid of the Instant Pot. Set the Instant Pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 30 minutes, release the pressure naturally for 15 minutes through steam vent.
Open the lid of the instant pot. Carefully take out the ham and place ham on baking sheet.
Pour ½ cup of mixture present in pot in a bowl with the brown sugar, mix well. Pour it over ham and serve.