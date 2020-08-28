Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place all ingredients, except cheese and bacon, in large bowl. Beat with electric mixer on medium-high speed until potatoes are smooth and creamy.

Spoon mixture into lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and bacon. If you prefer extra crispy bacon, reserve bacon and sprinkle at the end of cooking. Cover.

Bake 30 minutes or until heated through.