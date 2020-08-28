Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

August 28, 2020 | 3:03pm
Courtesy of McCormick
What could be better than a side of mashed potatoes? A casserole of mashed potatoes. This decadent dish is loaded with melted cheese, bacon, sour cream and mashed potatoes.
Ingredients
- 5 1/2 Cups mashed potatoes
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Parsley Flakes
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
- 3/4 Cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 12 slices bacon, crispy cooked and crumbled (about 1/2 cup)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place all ingredients, except cheese and bacon, in large bowl. Beat with electric mixer on medium-high speed until potatoes are smooth and creamy.
Spoon mixture into lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and bacon. If you prefer extra crispy bacon, reserve bacon and sprinkle at the end of cooking. Cover.
Bake 30 minutes or until heated through.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving256
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated9g43%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein6g12%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A175µg19%
Vitamin B120.3µg12.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.4%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium120mg12%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron0.5mg2.8%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus158mg23%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium403mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.7%
Sodium499mg21%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water127gN/A
Zinc0.8mg6.9%