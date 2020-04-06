Cinnamon Roasted Carrots

April 6, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
For a side dish that will be enjoyed by kids of all ages, roast carrots with a pinch of cinnamon then toss with orange juice and honey.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon light olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground, divided
- 1 pound small whole carrots, peeled
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice
- 1 Teaspoon honey
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon in large bowl. Add carrots; toss to coat well. Spread evenly in 13x9-inch baking pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.
Bake 30 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.
Mix orange juice, honey and remaining 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon in small bowl. Spoon carrots into serving bowl. Drizzle with honey mixture.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving69
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated0.4g2%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A758µg84%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.9%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.8%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium305mg6%
Sodium63mg3%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water86gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%
