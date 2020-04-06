Cinnamon Roasted Carrots

Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon in large bowl. Add carrots; toss to coat well. Spread evenly in 13x9-inch baking pan sprayed with no stick cooking spray.

Bake 30 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Mix orange juice, honey and remaining 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon in small bowl. Spoon carrots into serving bowl. Drizzle with honey mixture.