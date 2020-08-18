August 18, 2020 | 3:02pm
Courtesy of Perdue
This chicken recipe flavored with a simple marinade of lemon, basil, oil and seasonings is an easy one-pot meal the whole family will enjoy.
Notes
If you're PERDUE® Cornish Hens are frozen, please allow 5 hours per pound for thawing.
Ingredients
- 4 Perdue Fresh Whole Cornish Hens or Perdue Grade A 16-18 oz Cornish Hen
- 2 Tablespoons dried basil
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Pound new potatoes, halved or quartered if large
- 2 lemons, zest and juice
- 14 Ounces artichoke hearts in water (one can), drained and halved
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Zest and juice both lemons. Combine with basil, oil, garlic, salt and pepper to taste.
Brush hens with mixture. Toss vegetables with remaining mixture.
Place hens and vegetables in roasting pan or casserole dish. Cook for 1 hour or until thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh registers 180°F.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving986
Total Fat70g100%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated15g75%
Cholesterol339mg100%
Protein63g100%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A109µg12%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C40mg44%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K39µg33%
Calcium93mg9%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron8mg47%
Magnesium100mg24%
Monounsaturated31gN/A
Niacin (B3)20mg100%
Phosphorus548mg78%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium1368mg29%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg48.5%
Sodium1385mg58%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.4%
Trans1gN/A
Water346gN/A
Zinc4mg39%