This recipe was contributed by Satterfield’s Restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. Make the pies ahead of time and then fry them up as needed for a whole week of scrumptious desserts — or serve at a summer party as both adults and kids will love these fun pies!
Ingredients
For the pie dough
- 1 1/2 Pound AP flour
- 1/4 Ounce salt
- 8 Ounces butter, chilled and cubed
- 8 Ounces shortening, chilled and cubed
- 8 Ounces cold water
For the pie filling
- 3 1/2 Pounds strawberries, washed and diced
- 1/2 Pound sugar
- 3 Tablespoons corn starch
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- Zest of one lemon
Assembly of the pies
- Pie Dough
- Whites of 2 eggs
For the vanilla anglaise
- 6 egg yolks
- 2 Cups half and half
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 vanilla bean scraped
To serve
Directions
For the pie dough
Combine the flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the butter and shortening, then blend with fingers until pea size nuggets form.
Add the cold water and mix until the dough comes together.
Split the dough in half, wrap in kitchen wrap, then place in the refrigerator to chill for one hour.
For the pie filling
Put all of the ingredients into a medium sauce pan and cook until the mixture bubbles and corn starch is cooked out.
Spread the filling into a pan to cool in refrigerator.
Assembly of the pies
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pie dough to ⅛-inch thickness and cut out rounds with a four-inch cookie cutter. After cutting all of the dough circles, use a small pastry brush to rim each circle with egg whites (this is to keep the seal on your pies).
Place two tablespoons of strawberry filling in the middle of each circle. To seal the pies, fold the circle over the filling and crimp the edge with prongs of a fork. Place the pies in the freezer to chill for one hour before frying.
For the vanilla anglaise
Heat half and half, with half of the sugar until steaming.
Meanwhile, beat the rest of the sugar and egg yolks together. When half and half mixture starts to steam, temper the egg yolk mixture into it.
Continuously stirring, cook until anglaise coats the back of the spoon. Strain mixture into container and put over ice bath to cool completely.
To serve
Pull pies from the freezer and fry in 375 degree fryer until golden. Let rest on paper towels to dry out. Toss pies in sugar if desired and serve with a shot of vanilla anglaise.