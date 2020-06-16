  1. Home
Strawberry Hand Pies

June 16, 2020 | 11:49am
Perfect for your next backyard party
Photo courtesy of Barbara Dawson

This recipe was contributed by Satterfield’s Restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. Make the pies ahead of time and then fry them up as needed for a whole week of scrumptious desserts — or serve at a summer party as both adults and kids will love these fun pies!

Ready in
1 h 15 m
1 h
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
12
Servings

Ingredients

For the pie dough

  • 1 1/2 Pound AP flour
  • 1/4 Ounce salt
  • 8 Ounces butter, chilled and cubed
  • 8 Ounces shortening, chilled and cubed
  • 8 Ounces cold water

For the pie filling

  • 3 1/2 Pounds strawberries, washed and diced
  • 1/2 Pound sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons corn starch
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon vanilla extract
  • Zest of one lemon

Assembly of the pies

  • Pie Dough
  • Whites of 2 eggs

For the vanilla anglaise

  • 6 egg yolks
  • 2 Cups half and half
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean scraped

To serve

Directions

For the pie dough

Combine the flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the butter and shortening, then blend with fingers until pea size nuggets form.

Add the cold water and mix until the dough comes together.

Split the dough in half, wrap in kitchen wrap, then place in the refrigerator to chill for one hour.

For the pie filling

Put all of the ingredients into a medium sauce pan and cook until the mixture bubbles and corn starch is cooked out.

Spread the filling into a pan to cool in refrigerator.

Assembly of the pies

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pie dough to ⅛-inch thickness and cut out rounds with a four-inch cookie cutter. After cutting all of the dough circles, use a small pastry brush to rim each circle with egg whites (this is to keep the seal on your pies).

Place two tablespoons of strawberry filling in the middle of each circle. To seal the pies, fold the circle over the filling and crimp the edge with prongs of a fork. Place the pies in the freezer to chill for one hour before frying.

For the vanilla anglaise

Heat half and half, with half of the sugar until steaming.

Meanwhile, beat the rest of the sugar and egg yolks together. When half and half mixture starts to steam, temper the egg yolk mixture into it.

Continuously stirring, cook until anglaise coats the back of the spoon. Strain mixture into container and put over ice bath to cool completely.

To serve

Pull pies from the freezer and fry in 375 degree fryer until golden. Let rest on paper towels to dry out. Toss pies in sugar if desired and serve with a shot of vanilla anglaise.

