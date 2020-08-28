  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Cinnamon Pecan Crunch

August 28, 2020 | 5:11pm
By
A pecan pie inspired dish
Courtesy of McCormick

This recipe uses the fall superfood, sweet potatoes, and adds an extra crunchy twist to this delicious holiday recipe. Perfect for a simple weeknight dinner or during your next holiday gathering.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
1 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
477
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups firmly packed brown sugar, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon, divided
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger, divided
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 3 Pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 Cup dried cranberries
  • 6 Tablespoons butter, cut up, divided
  • 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1 Cup chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix 1/4 cup of the brown sugar, orange juice, vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon each of the cinnamon and ginger, and salt in a large bowl.

Add sweet potatoes; toss to coat well. Spoon into 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with cranberries. Dot with 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cover with foil. Bake 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix flour, remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon each cinnamon and ginger in a medium bowl. Cut in the remaining 4 tablespoons butter with a fork until coarse crumbs form. Stir in pecans. Remove sweet potatoes from oven and stir gently. Sprinkle evenly with pecan topping.

Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes longer or until sweet potatoes are tender and topping is lightly browned.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving477
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar38gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol23mg8%
Protein5g10%
Carbs76g25%
Vitamin A1280µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg31.3%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium89mg9%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg6%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium65mg16%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus132mg19%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium689mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.3%
Sodium247mg10%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.8%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water142gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Tags
best recipes
cinnamon
holiday
pecan
side dish
sweet potatoes
fall superfood