Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Mix sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil on medium-high heat.

Add cranberries, cinnamon and orange peel; return to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10 minutes or until cranberries burst and sauce begin to thicken, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature. Cover.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.