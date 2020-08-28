  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

August 28, 2020 | 4:15pm
By
Sweet sauce for your turkey
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Courtesy of McCormick

Cranberry sauce is a classic side dish you must have on your dinner during the holidays. This recipe is simple and easy enough to make in a few minutes.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
118
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 package (12 ounces) fresh cranberries, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon grated orange peel, (optional)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

Mix sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil on medium-high heat.

Add cranberries, cinnamon and orange peel; return to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10 minutes or until cranberries burst and sauce begin to thicken, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature. Cover.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving118
Sugar27gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium6mg1%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)0.5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.5µg0.1%
Iron0.1mg0.7%
Magnesium3mg1%
Phosphorus6mg1%
Potassium38mg1%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added25gN/A
Water67gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cinnamon
cranberry
cranberry sauce
holiday
spices
Thanksgiving
vanilla