Homemade Cranberry Sauce

August 28, 2020 | 4:15pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Cranberry sauce is a classic side dish you must have on your dinner during the holidays. This recipe is simple and easy enough to make in a few minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Cup water
- 1 package (12 ounces) fresh cranberries, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated orange peel, (optional)
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Mix sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil on medium-high heat.
Add cranberries, cinnamon and orange peel; return to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10 minutes or until cranberries burst and sauce begin to thicken, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Cool to room temperature. Cover.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving118
Sugar27gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium6mg1%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)0.5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.5µg0.1%
Iron0.1mg0.7%
Magnesium3mg1%
Phosphorus6mg1%
Potassium38mg1%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added25gN/A
Water67gN/A