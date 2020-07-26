Slow Cooker Scalloped Idaho® Potatoes

Whisk together the flour, chicken broth, and milk in a medium bowl until smooth.

Mix together the Gruyere, Parmesan, onion and thyme in another bowl.

Grease the bottom and sides of your slow cooker with 1/2 tablespoon of the butter.

Spread 1/3 of the potatoes in the slow cooker. Top with 1/3 of the cheese and onion mixture. Top with 1/3 of the chicken broth and milk mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Repeat two more times.

Drizzle the remaining 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of melted butter on top.

Cover and cook on high for 5 hours. Uncover and allow to sit for at least 15 minutes to allow the sauce to thicken.

Serve garnished with extra fresh thyme, if desired.