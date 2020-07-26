Slow Cooker Scalloped Idaho® Potatoes

Make room in your oven (and on your stovetop) by using your slow cooker to make these scalloped potatoes for your next holiday meal. Made with Gruyere, Parmesan, milk, and chicken broth, they are rich and decadent and so easy to make!
Recipe courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and recipe author Elizabeth Lindemann
Notes
Time-Saving Tip: Use a mandoline slicer to help slice the potatoes evenly and quickly.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds red Idaho® potatoes, sliced into ⅛-inch pieces
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup chicken broth
- 1 Cup milk
- 4 Ounces Gruyere cheese, grated (about 1 and 1/2 cups)
- 2 Ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 small onion, finely diced
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (plus more for garnish—optional)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Whisk together the flour, chicken broth, and milk in a medium bowl until smooth.
Mix together the Gruyere, Parmesan, onion and thyme in another bowl.
Grease the bottom and sides of your slow cooker with 1/2 tablespoon of the butter.
Spread 1/3 of the potatoes in the slow cooker. Top with 1/3 of the cheese and onion mixture. Top with 1/3 of the chicken broth and milk mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
Repeat two more times.
Drizzle the remaining 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of melted butter on top.
Cover and cook on high for 5 hours. Uncover and allow to sit for at least 15 minutes to allow the sauce to thicken.
Serve garnished with extra fresh thyme, if desired.