Oven-Roasted Corn

May 27, 2020 | 1:34pm
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This is the only way I make corn now — it's easy to prepare a lot of corn in the oven, and roasting it imparts so much flavor.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 6 pieces corn on the cob
- 1/4 Cup salted butter
- thyme
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Spray a sheet pan with cooking spray and place 6 ears of corn on pan.
Melt 1/4 cup salted butter and pour over the corn. Salt to taste.
Cook for about 20 minutes or until tender. Garnish with thyme leaves.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving157
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein3g7%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A77µg9%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K1µg0.8%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)44µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)44µg11%
Iron0.7mg4%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus94mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium284mg6%
Sodium76mg3%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water80gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%
