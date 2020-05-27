  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Oven-Roasted Corn

May 27, 2020 | 1:34pm
The perfect way to cook corn for a crowd
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

This is the only way I make corn now — it's easy to prepare a lot of corn in the oven, and roasting it imparts so much flavor.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
157
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 pieces corn on the cob
  • 1/4 Cup salted butter
  • thyme

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Spray a sheet pan with cooking spray and place 6 ears of corn on pan.

Melt 1/4 cup salted butter and pour over the corn. Salt to taste.

Cook for about 20 minutes or until tender. Garnish with thyme leaves.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving157
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein3g7%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A77µg9%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K1µg0.8%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)44µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)44µg11%
Iron0.7mg4%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus94mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium284mg6%
Sodium76mg3%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water80gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%
