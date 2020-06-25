  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Jammy Eggs

June 25, 2020
Eggs are the star of this dish
Photo courtesy of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs

Jammy eggs create indescribable flavor in this roasted brussels sprouts dish, which is topped with fennel-spiced toasted breadcrumbs. 

Recipe courtesy of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
251
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the brussels sprouts

  • 1 Pound Brussels sprouts
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt

For the toppings

  • 4 large Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/3 Cup breadcrumbs, homemade or storebought
  • Zest from half a lemon

Directions

For the brussels sprouts

Heat your oven to 425F. Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and slice in half. Place on a sheet tray and toss with the minced garlic, olive oil, and salt. Place in the oven and roast until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

For the toppings

While the Brussels sprouts are roasting, heat a small pan over medium heat. Add olive oil, followed by fennel seeds. Toast the seeds for a minute or two, just until fragrant. Stir in the breadcrumbs and continue to cook until the breadcrumbs are golden. Turn off the heat and stir in lemon zest.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add in eggs and keep at a low boil. Cook the eggs for exactly 6 1/2 minutes. Transfer the eggs directly to a bowl filled with ice water and let rest until the Brussels sprouts are tender.

Transfer Brussels sprouts to a serving tray and toss with half the breadcrumbs. Crack, peel, and then slice eggs in half. Nestle egg halves into Brussels sprouts and top with more breadcrumbs before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving251
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol186mg62%
Protein12g23%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A123µg14%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.9%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.4%
Vitamin C101mg100%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K208µg100%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)96µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)108µg27%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg9%
Phosphorus197mg28%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium548mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.5%
Sodium311mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.6%
Water144gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
