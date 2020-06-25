Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Jammy Eggs

While the Brussels sprouts are roasting, heat a small pan over medium heat. Add olive oil, followed by fennel seeds. Toast the seeds for a minute or two, just until fragrant. Stir in the breadcrumbs and continue to cook until the breadcrumbs are golden. Turn off the heat and stir in lemon zest.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add in eggs and keep at a low boil. Cook the eggs for exactly 6 1/2 minutes. Transfer the eggs directly to a bowl filled with ice water and let rest until the Brussels sprouts are tender.

Transfer Brussels sprouts to a serving tray and toss with half the breadcrumbs. Crack, peel, and then slice eggs in half. Nestle egg halves into Brussels sprouts and top with more breadcrumbs before serving.