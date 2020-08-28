Bacon and Chive Mashed Potatoes

August 28, 2020 | 3:48pm
Courtesy of McCormick
If you're looking for an easy way to elevate mashed potatoes, add in some crispy bacon and chives. This dish is perfect served alongside a delicious steak or decadent pork chops.
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 2 Pounds all-purpose potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Freeze-Dried Chives
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Paprika
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 3/4 Cups milk
- 1/3 Cup butter, cut into chunks
Directions
Place potatoes in medium saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender. Drain.
Return potatoes to saucepan. Add spices and salt. Mash with potato masher gradually adding milk then butter. Stir in bacon.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving230
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol32mg11%
Protein5g10%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A81µg9%
Vitamin B120.2µg8%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.6%
Vitamin C22mg25%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.3%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium43mg4%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron1mg5.5%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus108mg15%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium543mg12%
Sodium332mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.5%