Preheat oven to 375 ºF.

Peel and cut sweet potatoes into cubes. Put potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Boil for about 6-8 minutes. Check with a fork to make sure they are tender. Remove and drain. Return to pot.

Add milk, coconut oil, egg and salt. Mash potatoes and stir.

Spray a 9 x 13 casserole dish with cooking spray and spread potato mixture in the bottom.

Spread topping over top of potatoes.

Bake at 375 ºF for about 17-20 minutes or until topping is golden.

Serve with a drizzle of pure maple syrup.