4.5
2 ratings

Gluten Free Sweet Potato Casserole

August 18, 2020 | 12:00pm
A healthy side dish that actually tastes great!
Sweet potato casserole
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings

This recipe is filled with creamy mashed sweet potatoes and topped with a sweet, crunchy oatmeal topping. Drizzle it with maple syrup for the final touch.

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
38 m
10 m
(prepare time)
28 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
319
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This reheats well and can be made a day ahead.

Ingredients

For the topping

  • 1 Cup gluten free quick oats
  • 3 Tablespoons Bob's Red Mill Almond Flour
  • 2/3 Cups chopped pecans
  • 2-3 Tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 Tablespoon coconut oil

To serve

  • 2 1/2-3 Pounds sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 Cup coconut or almond milk
  • 2 Tablespoons melted coconut oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

For the topping

In a small bowl mix topping ingredients and set aside.

To serve

Preheat oven to 375 ºF.

Peel and cut sweet potatoes into cubes. Put potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Boil for about 6-8 minutes. Check with a fork to make sure they are tender. Remove and drain. Return to pot.

Add milk, coconut oil, egg and salt. Mash potatoes and stir.

Spray a 9 x 13 casserole dish with cooking spray and spread potato mixture in the bottom.

Spread topping over top of potatoes.

Bake at 375 ºF for about 17-20 minutes or until topping is golden.

Serve with a drizzle of pure maple syrup.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving319
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein6g12%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A1114µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.2%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium99mg10%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium80mg19%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus174mg25%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium648mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.7%
Sodium250mg10%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg20.9%
Water199gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
