This recipe is filled with creamy mashed sweet potatoes and topped with a sweet, crunchy oatmeal topping. Drizzle it with maple syrup for the final touch.
Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.
Notes
This reheats well and can be made a day ahead.
Ingredients
For the topping
- 1 Cup gluten free quick oats
- 3 Tablespoons Bob's Red Mill Almond Flour
- 2/3 Cups chopped pecans
- 2-3 Tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon coconut oil
To serve
- 2 1/2-3 Pounds sweet potatoes
- 1/2 Cup coconut or almond milk
- 2 Tablespoons melted coconut oil
- 1 egg
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
Directions
For the topping
In a small bowl mix topping ingredients and set aside.
To serve
Preheat oven to 375 ºF.
Peel and cut sweet potatoes into cubes. Put potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Boil for about 6-8 minutes. Check with a fork to make sure they are tender. Remove and drain. Return to pot.
Add milk, coconut oil, egg and salt. Mash potatoes and stir.
Spray a 9 x 13 casserole dish with cooking spray and spread potato mixture in the bottom.
Spread topping over top of potatoes.
Bake at 375 ºF for about 17-20 minutes or until topping is golden.
Serve with a drizzle of pure maple syrup.