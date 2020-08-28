Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

August 28, 2020 | 4:36pm
This holiday staple recipe is a must-have during your holiday dinner. You can simply make this cranberry sauce in a slow cooker and let it simmer with cinnamon stick and bay leaves. Perfect to eat on the side of your turkey and other dishes during Thanksgiving.
Ingredients
- 1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
- 2/3 Cups sugar
- 1 seedless orange, peeled and sectioned
- 2 McCormick® Bay Leaves
- 1 McCormick® Cinnamon Sticks
Directions
Place all ingredients in a 4-quart slow cooker. Cover.
Cook 3 hours on HIGH, stirring every hour. Uncover. Stir well.
Cook, uncovered, 30 to 45 minutes longer on HIGH or until slightly thickened.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving93
Sugar20gN/A
Protein0.3g0.7%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium15mg1%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium5mg1%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium68mg1%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added17gN/A
Water51gN/A