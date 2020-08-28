  1. Home
Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

August 28, 2020 | 4:36pm
Sweet, tarty sauce in a slow cooker
Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce
Courtesy of McCormick

This holiday staple recipe is a must-have during your holiday dinner. You can simply make this cranberry sauce in a slow cooker and let it simmer with cinnamon stick and bay leaves. Perfect to eat on the side of your turkey and other dishes during Thanksgiving.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
3 h 50 m
5 m
(prepare time)
3 h 45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
93
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 2/3 Cups sugar
  • 1 seedless orange, peeled and sectioned
  • 2 McCormick® Bay Leaves
  • 1 McCormick® Cinnamon Sticks

Directions

Place all ingredients in a 4-quart slow cooker. Cover.

Cook 3 hours on HIGH, stirring every hour. Uncover. Stir well.

Cook, uncovered, 30 to 45 minutes longer on HIGH or until slightly thickened.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving93
Sugar20gN/A
Protein0.3g0.7%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium15mg1%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium5mg1%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium68mg1%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added17gN/A
Water51gN/A
