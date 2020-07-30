  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Pie Dip

July 30, 2020 | 4:49pm
The perfect autumn dessert

Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker

Instead of baking a whole pie in the oven, toss the ingredients into a slow cooker for a warm dessert. Pair with sugar cookies, graham crackers or ice cream. 

Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker

Ready in
2 h, 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
420
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the dip

  • 5 Cups peeled and diced apples (about 5 apples)
  • 12.25 oz. jar caramel sauce (I use Smucker’s glass jar ice cream topping, regular or salted caramel)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • pinch nutmeg
  • pinch salt
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 Tablespoons water

For the crust dippers

  • 14 oz. pkg. refrigerated pie dough
  • 1/8 Cup milk
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

For the dip

Add the apples, caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt into a 3 quart or larger slow cooker. In a small bowl mix together the cornstarch and water, add to the slow cooker.

Stir everything until combined.

Cover, and cook on HIGH for 2 hours. Stirring once or twice during those 2 hours.

For the crust dippers

In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon and sugar.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spread out one pie crust at a time onto a baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, spread on the milk. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon sugar mixture onto the pie crusts.

Using a pizza cutter or knife cut the pie crusts into serving strips.

Spread out the strips on the baking sheet so they don’t bake together.

Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Repeat with other pie crust.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving420
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol0.8mg0.3%
Protein4g8%
Carbs70g23%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)61µg15%
Folic acid30µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium15mg4%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus66mg9%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium194mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.4%
Sodium412mg17%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.6%
Water128gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dip
slow cooker
caramel apple pie