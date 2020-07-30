Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Pie Dip

In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon and sugar.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spread out one pie crust at a time onto a baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, spread on the milk. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon sugar mixture onto the pie crusts.

Using a pizza cutter or knife cut the pie crusts into serving strips.

Spread out the strips on the baking sheet so they don’t bake together.

Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Repeat with other pie crust.