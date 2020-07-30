Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Pie Dip

Instead of baking a whole pie in the oven, toss the ingredients into a slow cooker for a warm dessert. Pair with sugar cookies, graham crackers or ice cream.
Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker
Ingredients
For the dip
- 5 Cups peeled and diced apples (about 5 apples)
- 12.25 oz. jar caramel sauce (I use Smucker’s glass jar ice cream topping, regular or salted caramel)
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
- pinch nutmeg
- pinch salt
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 Tablespoons water
For the crust dippers
- 14 oz. pkg. refrigerated pie dough
- 1/8 Cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
For the dip
Add the apples, caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt into a 3 quart or larger slow cooker. In a small bowl mix together the cornstarch and water, add to the slow cooker.
Stir everything until combined.
Cover, and cook on HIGH for 2 hours. Stirring once or twice during those 2 hours.
For the crust dippers
In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon and sugar.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spread out one pie crust at a time onto a baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, spread on the milk. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon sugar mixture onto the pie crusts.
Using a pizza cutter or knife cut the pie crusts into serving strips.
Spread out the strips on the baking sheet so they don’t bake together.
Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Repeat with other pie crust.