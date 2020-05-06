Bacon Gruyere Mashed Potato Casserole

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Add potatoes, salt, and chicken stock to a pot and turn the heat to medium high.

When the stock boils, cook for 15 minutes and drain.

Return the potatoes to the pot and add mustard, black pepper, and cream.

Mash until consistency is creamy.

Add the 1 cup of Gruyere, half the scallions and mix.

Add mashed potatoes to a buttered baking dish.

(NOTE: If you want to make ahead of time, stop here. Cover and put in the refrigerator until ready to cook.)

Top the potatoes with the remaining cheese. Put on top rack in over and cook for about 5 minutes or until the cheese browns slightly.

Top with bacon and remaining scallions and serve.