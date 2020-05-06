  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Bacon Gruyere Mashed Potato Casserole

May 6, 2020 | 11:24am
Breakfast is getting an upgrade
Photo courtesy of Jason Goldstein

This bacon gruyere mashed potato casserole is the kind of  breakfast dish one can only dream of. It's packed with golden potatoes, dijon mustard, bacon, melted cheese and more.

This recipe is courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy.

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
606
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
50 Best Potato Recipes, Mashed and Beyond
From Mashed to Fried: 11 Perfect Potato Recipes You Need
Casserole Recipe Redux

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds golden yukon potatoes (cut in small chunks)
  • 5 cloves garlic (smashed)
  • 4 Cups chicken stock
  • 2 Tablespoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 Cup cream
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Cups grated Gruyere (1 cup for mash/1 cup to top)
  • 5 scallions (chopped)
  • 4 strips cooked bacon (chopped)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Add potatoes, salt, and chicken stock to a pot and turn the heat to medium high.

When the stock boils, cook for 15 minutes and drain.

Return the potatoes to the pot and add mustard, black pepper, and cream.

Mash until consistency is creamy.

Add the 1 cup of Gruyere, half the scallions and mix.

Add mashed potatoes to a buttered baking dish.

(NOTE: If you want to make ahead of time, stop here. Cover and put in the refrigerator until ready to cook.)

Top the potatoes with the remaining cheese. Put on top rack in over and cook for about 5 minutes or until the cheese browns slightly.

Top with bacon and remaining scallions and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving606
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated18g92%
Cholesterol103mg34%
Protein25g50%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A243µg27%
Vitamin B120.8µg35.2%
Vitamin B60.9mg69.1%
Vitamin C48mg54%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.5%
Vitamin K33µg28%
Calcium508mg51%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)58µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)58µg14%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium82mg20%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus489mg70%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1264mg27%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.5%
Sodium1140mg47%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.8%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water376gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
breakfast recipes
casserole recipes