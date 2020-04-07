  1. Home
3.25
4 ratings

McCormick's Deviled Eggs

April 7, 2020 | 5:00pm
By
McCormick

McCormick doesn’t mess around with deviled eggs, especially when they are traditionally made with one of their specialties, paprika. This recipe is as simple as it gets, but the flavors always shine through.

12
Servings
65
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled, cut in half, and yolks mashed in a bowl
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon parsley flakes
  • 1/4 Teaspoon seasoned salt
  • Paprika, for garnish

Directions

Stir the mayonnaise, mustard, parsley, and seasoned salt into the yolks until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into the egg white halves. Sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving65
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol76mg25%
Protein3g5%
Carbs0.3g0.1%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.3%
Vitamin D17IU100%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.2mg1.4%
Magnesium2mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus35mg5%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium26mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.9%
Sodium58mg2%
Water15gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
