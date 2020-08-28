Rosemary and Thyme Green Beans

August 28, 2020 | 3:42pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This is a side dish that is quick and easy to make it. Perfect for Thanksgiving dinner or a family barbecue. The rosemary and thyme add extra flavor to complete these tasty greens.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound green beans, trimmed
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rosemary Leaves, finely crushed
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1/4 Teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
Directions
Bring beans and water to cover to boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to low; simmer 4 to 6 minutes or until tender-crisp. Drain. Return beans to saucepan.
Toss with vinegar, oil, rosemary, thyme, sea salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving59
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.4g1.9%
Protein2g4%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A40µg4%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.4%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg9%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus44mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium246mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.1%
Sodium125mg5%
Water106gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.5%