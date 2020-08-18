August 18, 2020 | 2:04pm
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings
This recipe is fancy enough to serve at Thanksgiving dinner but easy enough for any day of the week. The peppery arugula and sweet fruit make a great flavor combo.
Ingredients
For the dressing
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon pomegranate vinegar or red wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1/2 Teaspoon chopped garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the salad
- 4 Cups arugula, washed and dried
- 2 oranges, preferably clementines, peeled and cut crosswise into 1/4 inch slices
- 1 Cup pomegranate arils
- 1/2 Cup crumbled feta
- 1/2 Cup pumpkin seeds
Directions
For the dressing
Mix the dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake or whisk well.
For the salad
Add all salad ingredients into a big bowl.
Dress the salad right before serving.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving204
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein6g12%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.5%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K25µg21%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg5.9%
Phosphorus198mg28%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium264mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.2%
Sodium241mg10%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water67gN/A
Zinc1mg13%