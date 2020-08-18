  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Arugula, Orange and Pomegranate Salad

August 18, 2020 | 2:04pm
Orange you excited?
Pomegranate salad
Courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings

This recipe is fancy enough to serve at Thanksgiving dinner but easy enough for any day of the week.  The peppery arugula and sweet fruit make a great flavor combo.  

Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly/Seasonal Cravings.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
204
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dressing

  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon pomegranate vinegar or red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chopped garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad

  • 4 Cups arugula, washed and dried
  • 2 oranges, preferably clementines, peeled and cut crosswise into 1/4 inch slices
  • 1 Cup pomegranate arils
  • 1/2 Cup crumbled feta
  • 1/2 Cup pumpkin seeds

Directions

For the dressing

Mix the dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake or whisk well.

For the salad

Add all salad ingredients into a big bowl.

Dress the salad right before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving204
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein6g12%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.5%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K25µg21%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg5.9%
Phosphorus198mg28%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium264mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.2%
Sodium241mg10%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water67gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
