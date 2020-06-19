Tart Cherry Amaretto Pie

Place flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times to mix. Add butter and pulse in short pulses until butter is incorporated in small pieces. With lid on, drizzle in water through small opening while pulsing. Test dough by pinching a small amount between fingers. If dough sticks together, then it’s ready. If it is still a little too dry, add a tiny bit more water until it passes the pinch test.

Spread out two pieces of plastic wrap on your work surface. Divide pie crust dough between the plastic wrap sheets and form each into a disc. Wrap each disc of dough and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.

Pull dough out of fridge about 10-15 minutes before rolling out.