Tart Cherry Amaretto Pie

For this delicious amaretto pie recipe you'll need to roll one disc of dough and stuff it with cherry filling before topping it with extra dough and almonds.
Recipe courtesy of Emily Caruso, jellytoastblog.com, provided by Choose Cherries
Ingredients
For the pie crust
- 2 1/2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, cold and cut into small pieces
- 5-6 Tablespoons ice water
For the pie filling
- 1 can Montmorency tart cherry pie filling
- 2 cans Montmorency tart cherries in water, drained
- 3 Tablespoons amaretto liqueur
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1/4 Cup chopped or slivered raw almonds
Directions
For the pie crust
Place flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times to mix. Add butter and pulse in short pulses until butter is incorporated in small pieces. With lid on, drizzle in water through small opening while pulsing. Test dough by pinching a small amount between fingers. If dough sticks together, then it’s ready. If it is still a little too dry, add a tiny bit more water until it passes the pinch test.
Spread out two pieces of plastic wrap on your work surface. Divide pie crust dough between the plastic wrap sheets and form each into a disc. Wrap each disc of dough and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.
Pull dough out of fridge about 10-15 minutes before rolling out.
For the pie filling
Place oven rack in the lower third position of oven. Preheat oven to 425°F.
In a large bowl, stir together Montmorency tart cherry pie filling and the drained Montmorency canned tart cherries. Add amaretto liqueur and stir to combine. Set aside.
Roll out one disc of dough to a 12 inch circle and place in glass or ceramic pie dish. Gently press dough into sides and allow extra to hang over edge. Pour cherry filling into crust.
Roll out second disc of dough and cut into lattice strips. Weave crust over pie filling (or form your preferred top crust style!). Trim extra pie dough with kitchen scissors, fold edges under and crimp.
Brush top crust with milk and sprinkle with almonds. Place pie on a baking sheet and cover edge crust with foil to prevent over-browning.
Bake pie for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temp to 375° and bake for 60 more minutes or until crust is golden and filling is bubbling. Remove oven and allow to cool completely on wire rack before serving.
Pie can be made the day ahead and refrigerated overnight.