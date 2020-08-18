Place rack in bottom third of oven and preheat to 325° F.

Place turkey on rack set in large roasting pan. Tuck wing tips under and tie legs together with kitchen string to hold shape.

Pour 1 cup water into bottom of roasting pan. Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, salt, herbs and pepper. Rub half of mixture over turkey; cover with foil and roast 2 1/2 hours.

Remove foil and brush with remaining herb mixture.

Continue to roast, basting every 20 minutes with pan juices, for another 1/2 to 1 1/4 hours or until meat thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 180° F. Remove turkey from oven, cover loosely with foil and let stand at least 20 minutes before carving.