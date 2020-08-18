  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Classic Herb-Rubbed Turkey

August 18, 2020 | 5:13pm
Add some zest to your turkey breast!
Classic herb-rubbed turkey
Courtesy of Purdue

Don't overthink Thanksgiving dinner! This solid and tasty turkey recipe will please the entire family while keeping you a sane and happy host.

Recipe courtesy of Purdue.

Ready in
3 h 35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
3 h 30 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
680
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Perdue Fresh Turkey
  • 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh sage leaves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley leaves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon black pepper

Directions

Place rack in bottom third of oven and preheat to 325° F.

Place turkey on rack set in large roasting pan. Tuck wing tips under and tie legs together with kitchen string to hold shape.

Pour 1 cup water into bottom of roasting pan. Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, salt, herbs and pepper. Rub half of mixture over turkey; cover with foil and roast 2 1/2 hours.

Remove foil and brush with remaining herb mixture.

Continue to roast, basting every 20 minutes with pan juices, for another 1/2 to 1 1/4 hours or until meat thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 180° F. Remove turkey from oven, cover loosely with foil and let stand at least 20 minutes before carving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving680
Total Fat33g50%
Sugar0.4gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol300mg100%
Protein90g100%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A76µg8%
Vitamin B125µg100%
Vitamin B63mg100%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K28µg23%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber0.5g2%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium109mg26%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)32mg100%
Phosphorus765mg100%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium957mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg59.7%
Sodium1001mg42%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water306gN/A
Zinc7mg68%
Tags
best recipes
family dinner ideas
Thanksgiving recipes
Turkey