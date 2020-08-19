The smell of this chicken roasting will bring the whole family to the table! The butter mixture gives the the chicken a flavorful and crispy skin, while the meat is still tender and juicy.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 1 PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Whole Chicken with Giblets, Twin Pack
- 1 Tablespoon minced fresh oregano
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon minced fresh thyme
- 1 Tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove giblets and neck from chicken. Discard or cook separately. Loosen chicken skin around breast, drumsticks and thighs.
Combine butter, herbs, salt and pepper. Brush butter mixture under skin and on outside of chicken. Set a vertical, v-shaped, or flat roasting rack in a baking pan. Place chicken in rack. Sprinkle evenly with paprika.
Roast at 425°F for 15 minutes. Reduce oven to 375°F and continue roasting 1 to 1 1/2 hours until internal temperature registers 180°F, measured at thickest part of the thigh. Remove from oven and let stand 10 to 15 minutes before carving.