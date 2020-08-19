  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Butter Herb Roast Chicken

August 19, 2020 | 3:02pm
Thyme to eat!
Herb roasted chicken
Courtesy of Perdue

The smell of this chicken roasting will bring the whole family to the table! The butter mixture gives the the chicken a flavorful and crispy skin, while the meat is still tender and juicy.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
2 h
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h 45 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
561
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Whole Chicken with Giblets, Twin Pack
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove giblets and neck from chicken. Discard or cook separately. Loosen chicken skin around breast, drumsticks and thighs.

Combine butter, herbs, salt and pepper. Brush butter mixture under skin and on outside of chicken. Set a vertical, v-shaped, or flat roasting rack in a baking pan. Place chicken in rack. Sprinkle evenly with paprika.

Roast at 425°F for 15 minutes. Reduce oven to 375°F and continue roasting 1 to 1 1/2 hours until internal temperature registers 180°F, measured at thickest part of the thigh. Remove from oven and let stand 10 to 15 minutes before carving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving561
Total Fat41g63%
Saturated Fat13g66%
Cholesterol192mg64%
Protein45g90%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A151µg17%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.4%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.8%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber0.6g2.5%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)16mg100%
Phosphorus358mg51%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium483mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.3%
Sodium546mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.3%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water160gN/A
Zinc3mg29%
