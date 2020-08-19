Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove giblets and neck from chicken. Discard or cook separately. Loosen chicken skin around breast, drumsticks and thighs.

Combine butter, herbs, salt and pepper. Brush butter mixture under skin and on outside of chicken. Set a vertical, v-shaped, or flat roasting rack in a baking pan. Place chicken in rack. Sprinkle evenly with paprika.

Roast at 425°F for 15 minutes. Reduce oven to 375°F and continue roasting 1 to 1 1/2 hours until internal temperature registers 180°F, measured at thickest part of the thigh. Remove from oven and let stand 10 to 15 minutes before carving.