Place oven rack in lowest position. Preheat oven to 325°F.

Place roasting rack in shallow roasting pan. Mix salt, garlic powder, paprika and pepper in small bowl. Mix Bay Leaf-Infused Honey and pear brandy in separate small bowl.

Place turkey, breast-side up, in prepared pan. Stuff with pears and bay leaves. Brush turkey breast with some of the honey mixture. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over entire surface of turkey. Add 1/2 cup water to pan. Cover loosely with heavy duty foil.

Roast in oven 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until internal temperature reaches 165°F (175°F in thigh). Remove foil.

Spoon remaining honey mixture over turkey. Roast 5 minutes longer. Remove turkey from oven. Let stand 20 minutes. Transfer to platter or carving board and slice.