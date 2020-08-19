This recipe keeps the turkey moist with a bay leaf-infused honey glaze. The sweet chutney brings bright flavors to pair perfectly with the turkey.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Notes
Pear nectar can be substituted for pear brandy.
Ingredients
For the honey
- 1 Cup honey
- 6 McCormick® Bay Leaves
For the turkey
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Paprika
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
- 1/2 Cup Bay leaf-infused honey
- 1/4 Cup pear brandy
- 1 whole turkey, 12-14 pounds, fresh or frozen and thawed
- 2 firm ripe pears, quartered
- 4 McCormick® Bay Leaves
For the chutney
- 1/4 Cup Bay Leaf-Infused Honey
- 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 McCormick® Bay Leaves
- 2 firm ripe pears, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch chunks (about 3 cups)
- 1/4 Cup pear brandy
- 1/4 Cup chopped dried apricots
- 1/4 Cup chopped dried figs
- 1/4 Cup chopped onion
Directions
For the honey
Bring honey and bay leaves to simmer in small saucepan on medium-low heat. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaves and set aside.
For the turkey
Place oven rack in lowest position. Preheat oven to 325°F.
Place roasting rack in shallow roasting pan. Mix salt, garlic powder, paprika and pepper in small bowl. Mix Bay Leaf-Infused Honey and pear brandy in separate small bowl.
Place turkey, breast-side up, in prepared pan. Stuff with pears and bay leaves. Brush turkey breast with some of the honey mixture. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over entire surface of turkey. Add 1/2 cup water to pan. Cover loosely with heavy duty foil.
Roast in oven 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until internal temperature reaches 165°F (175°F in thigh). Remove foil.
Spoon remaining honey mixture over turkey. Roast 5 minutes longer. Remove turkey from oven. Let stand 20 minutes. Transfer to platter or carving board and slice.
For the chutney
While the turkey is cooking, bring bay leaf-infused honey, vinegar and bay leaves to boil in medium saucepan. Add remaining ingredients; cook on medium-low heat 15 minutes or until mixture is thick, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaves before serving. Serve with turkey.