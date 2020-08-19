  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Bay Leaf and Honey Glazed Turkey With Pear Chutney

August 19, 2020 | 10:57am
No basting required!
Bay leaf and honey glazed turkey with pear chutney
Courtesy of McCormick

This recipe keeps the turkey moist with a bay leaf-infused honey glaze. The sweet chutney brings bright flavors to pair perfectly with the turkey.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h
30 m
(prepare time)
3 h 30 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
725
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Try These Perfect Pear Recipes This Fall
9 Leftover Turkey Recipes
Cooking with Honey — 8 Great Recipes

Notes

Pear nectar can be substituted for pear brandy.

Ingredients

For the honey

  • 1 Cup honey
  • 6 McCormick® Bay Leaves

For the turkey

  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
  • 1/2 Cup Bay leaf-infused honey
  • 1/4 Cup pear brandy
  • 1 whole turkey, 12-14 pounds, fresh or frozen and thawed
  • 2 firm ripe pears, quartered
  • 4 McCormick® Bay Leaves

For the chutney

  • 1/4 Cup Bay Leaf-Infused Honey
  • 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 McCormick® Bay Leaves
  • 2 firm ripe pears, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch chunks (about 3 cups)
  • 1/4 Cup pear brandy
  • 1/4 Cup chopped dried apricots
  • 1/4 Cup chopped dried figs
  • 1/4 Cup chopped onion

Directions

For the honey

Bring honey and bay leaves to simmer in small saucepan on medium-low heat. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaves and set aside.

For the turkey

Place oven rack in lowest position. Preheat oven to 325°F.

Place roasting rack in shallow roasting pan. Mix salt, garlic powder, paprika and pepper in small bowl. Mix Bay Leaf-Infused Honey and pear brandy in separate small bowl.

Place turkey, breast-side up, in prepared pan. Stuff with pears and bay leaves. Brush turkey breast with some of the honey mixture. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over entire surface of turkey. Add 1/2 cup water to pan. Cover loosely with heavy duty foil.

Roast in oven 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until internal temperature reaches 165°F (175°F in thigh). Remove foil.

Spoon remaining honey mixture over turkey. Roast 5 minutes longer. Remove turkey from oven. Let stand 20 minutes. Transfer to platter or carving board and slice.

For the chutney

While the turkey is cooking, bring bay leaf-infused honey, vinegar and bay leaves to boil in medium saucepan. Add remaining ingredients; cook on medium-low heat 15 minutes or until mixture is thick, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaves before serving. Serve with turkey.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving725
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar50gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol251mg84%
Protein76g100%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A73µg8%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium96mg23%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)27mg100%
Phosphorus657mg94%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium959mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.4%
Sodium588mg25%
Sugars, added41gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water328gN/A
Zinc6mg59%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
family dinner
Thanksgiving recipes
Turkey