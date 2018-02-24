There are some baking classics that you don’t even think about. Peanut butter cookies, Bundt cakes, and sesame seeds are all standard, popular recipes that have been around forever, right? Wrong! These recipes (and many, many more) only entered the American recipe rolodex thanks to the Pillsbury Bake-Off.

The iconic contest has been revolutionizing the way home cooks bake and make quick and easy dinners for 68 years. And to celebrate the winner of the 2018 contest, Amy Nelson of North Carolina and her Bejeweled Cranberry-Orange Rolls, we have every winning dish from the Pillsbury Bake-Off since its inception in 1949 with the No-Knead Water-Rising Twists.



The contest has developed over the years from making simple yet scrumptious baked goods from scratch to using convenience products to shorten baking time, allowing home cooks to focus on flavors and spending time away from the kitchen and with their family and friends. So break out your apron and mixer, it’s time to check out every single winning dish from the Pillsbury Bake-Off.