Peacheesy Pie
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1964
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:17 pm
By
Editor
Peacheesy Pie

Pillsbury

Janis Risley won the Bake-Off for her peachy pie which is flavored with pumpkin spice and topped with cheesecake mixture.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1964.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

8
Servings
379
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the filling

  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 Tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 can (28 oz) peach slices, drained, reserving 3 tablespoons liquid

For the crust

  • 1 box Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box

For the topping

  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1 package (3 oz) cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Tablespoons butter or margarine

Directions

For the filling

In medium bowl, mix all filling ingredients except peach liquid; set aside.

For the crust

For the topping

In 1-quart saucepan, mix 2 tablespoons of the reserved peach liquid, 1/3 cup sugar, the lemon juice and eggs. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

In small bowl with electric mixer, beat sour cream and cream cheese on medium speed until smooth. Gradually beat in hot egg mixture until well blended; set aside.

Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Place 1 pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie. Spoon filling into crust-lined pan. Dot with butter. Spoon topping mixture evenly over filling.

Remove second pie crust from pouch; place flat on work surface. With floured 3-inch round cutter, cut out 8 rounds from crust. Brush tops of rounds with remaining 1 tablespoon reserved peach liquid. Arrange pie crust rounds over topping.

Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degreesF; bake 35 to 40 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown. After 15 to 20 minutes of baking, cover crust edge with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Store in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
18g
28%
Sugar
34g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
43%
Cholesterol
67mg
22%
Protein
4g
8%
Carbs
52g
17%
Vitamin A
122µg
14%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
2.8%
Vitamin C
7mg
12%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
1mg
5%
Vitamin K
4µg
4%
Calcium
45mg
5%
Fiber
2g
8%
Folate (food)
14µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
22µg
6%
Folic acid
5µg
N/A
Iron
0.9mg
4.9%
Magnesium
16mg
4%
Monounsaturated
6g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
6%
Phosphorus
84mg
12%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
266mg
8%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
8.2%
Sodium
182mg
8%
Sugars, added
25g
N/A
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
0.5mg
3.4%
