Magic Marshmallow Crescent Puffs

Edna Walker won the Bake-Off for her delicious sweet rolls that are made using refrigerated crescent roll dough.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1969.
Heat oven to 375 degrees F Spray 16 medium muffin cups with CRISCO Original No-Stick Cooking Spray. In small bowl, mix granulated sugar, flour and cinnamon.
Separate dough into 16 triangles. For each roll, dip 1 marshmallow into melted butter; roll in sugar mixture. Place marshmallow on shortest side of triangle. Roll up, starting at shortest side and rolling to opposite point. Completely cover marshmallow with dough; firmly pinch edges to seal. Dip 1 end in remaining butter; place butter side down in muffin cup.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. (Place foil or cookie sheet on rack below muffin cups to guard against spills.) Cool in pan 1 minute. Remove rolls from muffin cups; place on cooling racks set over waxed paper.
In small bowl, mix powdered sugar, vanilla and enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle glaze over warm rolls. Sprinkle with nuts. Serve warm.