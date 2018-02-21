  1. Home
Magic Marshmallow Crescent Puffs
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1969
Feb 21, 2018 | 12:05 pm
By
Editor
Magic Marshmallow Crescent Puffs

Pillsbury

 

Edna Walker won the Bake-Off for her delicious sweet rolls that are made using refrigerated crescent roll dough.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1969.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

16
Servings
186
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the rolls

  • 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Pillsbury BEST all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 cans (8 oz each) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
  • 16 large marshmallows
  • 1/4 Cup LAND O LAKES butter or margarine, melted

glaze

  • 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 to 3 teaspoons milk
  • 1/4 Cup Fisher Chef's Naturals chopped nuts

Directions

For the rolls

Heat oven to 375 degrees F Spray 16 medium muffin cups with CRISCO Original No-Stick Cooking Spray. In small bowl, mix granulated sugar, flour and cinnamon.

Separate dough into 16 triangles. For each roll, dip 1 marshmallow into melted butter; roll in sugar mixture. Place marshmallow on shortest side of triangle. Roll up, starting at shortest side and rolling to opposite point. Completely cover marshmallow with dough; firmly pinch edges to seal. Dip 1 end in remaining butter; place butter side down in muffin cup.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. (Place foil or cookie sheet on rack below muffin cups to guard against spills.) Cool in pan 1 minute. Remove rolls from muffin cups; place on cooling racks set over waxed paper.

glaze

In small bowl, mix powdered sugar, vanilla and enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle glaze over warm rolls. Sprinkle with nuts. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
14g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
12%
Cholesterol
9mg
3%
Protein
4g
8%
Carbs
30g
10%
Vitamin A
25µg
3%
Vitamin E
0.2mg
0.8%
Vitamin K
3µg
4%
Calcium
56mg
6%
Fiber
0.9g
3.5%
Folate (food)
10µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
47µg
12%
Folic acid
22µg
N/A
Iron
1mg
7%
Magnesium
13mg
3%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
8%
Phosphorus
47mg
7%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
57mg
2%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
7%
Sodium
141mg
6%
Sugars, added
12g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
10.8%
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
0.4mg
2.5%
