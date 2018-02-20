Ring-A-Lings

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine 2 cups of the flour, 1/3 cup sugar, salt, orange peel and yeast; mix well.

In small saucepan, heat milk and 1/3 cup margarine until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F.). Add warm liquid and eggs to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in remaining 2 to 2 1/2 cups flour to form a stiff dough. Place dough in greased bowl; cover loosely with plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F.) until light and doubled in size, 35 to 50 minutes.