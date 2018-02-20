Ring-A-Lings

Perfect for a special breakfast or brunch--impress your guests with this bakery look-alike!
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1992.
Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine 2 cups of the flour, 1/3 cup sugar, salt, orange peel and yeast; mix well.
In small saucepan, heat milk and 1/3 cup margarine until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F.). Add warm liquid and eggs to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in remaining 2 to 2 1/2 cups flour to form a stiff dough. Place dough in greased bowl; cover loosely with plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F.) until light and doubled in size, 35 to 50 minutes.
In small bowl, blend powdered sugar and 1/3 cup margarine until smooth. Stir in filberts; set aside.
In second small bowl, blend glaze ingredients; cover and set aside.
Grease 2 large cookie sheets. Stir down dough to remove all air bubbles. On floured surface, roll dough to 22x12-inch rectangle. Spread filling mixture lengthwise over half of dough. Fold dough over filling. Cut crosswise into 1-inch strips; twist each strip 4 to 5 times. To shape rolls, hold folded end of strip down on greased cookie sheet to form center; coil strip around center. Tuck loose end under. Repeat with remaining twisted strips. Cover; let rise in warm place until light and doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes.
Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Uncover dough. Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until light golden brown. Brush tops of rolls with glaze. Bake an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets; cool on wire racks. Serve warm.