Ring-A-Lings
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1955
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:26 pm
By
Pillsbury

Perfect for a special breakfast or brunch--impress your guests with this bakery look-alike!

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1992.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
185 m
22
Servings
239
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Dough

  • 4 to 4 1/2 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 2 Teaspoons grated orange peel
  • 2 packages active dry yeast
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1/3 Cup margarine or butter
  • 2 eggs

Filling

  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1/3 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 1 Cup filberts, pecans or walnuts, ground

Glaze

  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 Cup orange juice

Directions

Dough

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine 2 cups of the flour, 1/3 cup sugar, salt, orange peel and yeast; mix well.

In small saucepan, heat milk and 1/3 cup margarine until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F.). Add warm liquid and eggs to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in remaining 2 to 2 1/2 cups flour to form a stiff dough. Place dough in greased bowl; cover loosely with plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F.) until light and doubled in size, 35 to 50 minutes.

Filling

In small bowl, blend powdered sugar and 1/3 cup margarine until smooth. Stir in filberts; set aside.

Glaze

In second small bowl, blend glaze ingredients; cover and set aside.

Grease 2 large cookie sheets. Stir down dough to remove all air bubbles. On floured surface, roll dough to 22x12-inch rectangle. Spread filling mixture lengthwise over half of dough. Fold dough over filling. Cut crosswise into 1-inch strips; twist each strip 4 to 5 times. To shape rolls, hold folded end of strip down on greased cookie sheet to form center; coil strip around center. Tuck loose end under. Repeat with remaining twisted strips. Cover; let rise in warm place until light and doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes.

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Uncover dough. Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until light golden brown. Brush tops of rolls with glaze. Bake an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets; cool on wire racks. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
16%
Sugar
11g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
9%
Cholesterol
16mg
5%
Protein
6g
11%
Carbs
32g
11%
Vitamin A
12µg
1%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
5.3%
Vitamin C
2mg
3%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
1mg
7%
Vitamin K
6µg
8%
Calcium
27mg
3%
Fiber
2g
9%
Folate (food)
94µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
157µg
39%
Folic acid
37µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
19mg
5%
Monounsaturated
6g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
14%
Phosphorus
83mg
12%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
126mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
17.5%
Sodium
159mg
7%
Sugars, added
10g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.6mg
39.9%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
4.5%
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off