  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Nutty Graham Picnic Cake

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1978.
Feb 16, 2018 | 4:22 pm
By
Nutty Graham Picnic Cake

Pillsbury

This orange-flavored cake is topped with a brown sugar glaze the perfect finishing touch.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1978.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
2 h 30 m
Prep30 m
16
Servings
372
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the Cake

  • 2 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1 Cup (14 squares) finely crushed graham crackers or graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 1 Cup orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon grated orange peel
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 Cup chopped nuts

For the Glaze

  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 5 Teaspoons milk
  • 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter
  • 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Cup chopped nuts

Directions

For the Cake

For the Glaze

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously grease and flour 12-cup fluted tube cake pan or 10-inch tube pan. In large bowl, combine all cake ingredients except nuts; beat 3 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in 1 cup nuts. Pour batter into greased and floured pan.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 40 to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool upright in pan 15 minutes; invert onto serving plate. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

In small saucepan, combine 2 tablespoons brown sugar, milk and 1 tablespoon margarine; cook over low heat just until sugar is dissolved, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in powdered sugar; blend until smooth. Drizzle over cake; sprinkle with 1/4 cup nuts.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
29%
Sugar
29g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
17%
Cholesterol
30mg
10%
Protein
5g
10%
Carbs
47g
16%
Vitamin A
15µg
2%
Vitamin C
8mg
14%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
1mg
4.9%
Vitamin K
12µg
15%
Calcium
57mg
6%
Fiber
2g
7%
Folate (food)
20µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
67µg
17%
Folic acid
28µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
34mg
9%
Monounsaturated
10g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
9%
Phosphorus
123mg
18%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
158mg
5%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
9.5%
Sodium
241mg
10%
Sugars, added
26g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
11.9%
Trans
2g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
4.7%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
pillsbury bake off