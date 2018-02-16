Nutty Graham Picnic Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously grease and flour 12-cup fluted tube cake pan or 10-inch tube pan. In large bowl, combine all cake ingredients except nuts; beat 3 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in 1 cup nuts. Pour batter into greased and floured pan.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 40 to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool upright in pan 15 minutes; invert onto serving plate. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

In small saucepan, combine 2 tablespoons brown sugar, milk and 1 tablespoon margarine; cook over low heat just until sugar is dissolved, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in powdered sugar; blend until smooth. Drizzle over cake; sprinkle with 1/4 cup nuts.