Dublin Cheeseboard-Stuffed Appetizer Bread

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Line rimmed baking pan with cooking parchment paper or lightly spray with cooking spray.

Place refrigerated French bread dough on work surface. Cut in half crosswise to make two 6-inch loaves. Make lengthwise cut down center of each loaf to within 1/2 inch of bottom. Carefully pull apart dough and press to make two 7-by-5-inch rectangles.

Top each rectangle with cheddar cheese, salami and goat cheese, to within 1/2 inch of edges. Bring long sides together over filling; pinch and roll top edge down to seal seam. Pinch and turn ends under loaves to seal. Place loaves in pan. Lightly brush loaves with water. Sprinkle with almonds and sea salt; press lightly to adhere.

Bake 26–30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, on serving board or large platter, arrange arugula. Spoon preserves into small bowl; place on board.

Cut filled loaves into 1-inch slices; arrange over arugula. Place apricots around bread slices on board.