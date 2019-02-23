  1. Home
4.666665
3 ratings

Dublin Cheeseboard-Stuffed Appetizer Bread

This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2019


Pillsbury

Inspired by a vacation to Dublin, Ireland, this cheese- and meat-stuffed bread is everything you want from a cheeseboard, except it’s portable.

This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2019.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
70 m
Prep25 m
8
Servings
448
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 can (11 ounces) Pillsbury refrigerated French bread
  • 4 Ounces Irish white cheddar cheese, cut into thin slices
  • 4 Ounces sliced hard salami, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 Ounces honey goat (chèvre) cheese, crumbled
  • 2 Tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 1/4 Teaspoon coarse sea salt
  • 1 Cup arugula
  • 1 Cup fig preserves
  • 6 Ounces dried apricots, halved

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. 

Line rimmed baking pan with cooking parchment paper or lightly spray with cooking spray.

Place refrigerated French bread dough on work surface. Cut in half crosswise to make two 6-inch loaves. Make lengthwise cut down center of each loaf to within 1/2 inch of bottom. Carefully pull apart dough and press to make two 7-by-5-inch rectangles.

Top each rectangle with cheddar cheese, salami and goat cheese, to within 1/2 inch of edges. Bring long sides together over filling; pinch and roll top edge down to seal seam. Pinch and turn ends under loaves to seal. Place loaves in pan. Lightly brush loaves with water. Sprinkle with almonds and sea salt; press lightly to adhere.

Bake 26–30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, on serving board or large platter, arrange arugula. Spoon preserves into small bowl; place on board.

Cut filled loaves into 1-inch slices; arrange over arugula. Place apricots around bread slices on board.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
25%
Sugar
33g
N/A
Saturated Fat
7g
37%
Cholesterol
44mg
15%
Protein
15g
31%
Carbs
62g
21%
Vitamin A
117µg
13%
Vitamin B12
0.4µg
17.2%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
12.4%
Vitamin C
4mg
5%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
2%
Vitamin E
2mg
12%
Vitamin K
4µg
4%
Calcium
243mg
24%
Fiber
3g
12%
Folate (food)
39µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
83µg
21%
Folic acid
26µg
N/A
Iron
3mg
15%
Magnesium
37mg
9%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
21%
Phosphorus
234mg
33%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
418mg
9%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
29.6%
Sodium
682mg
28%
Sugars, added
19g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.4mg
29.4%
Trans
0.4g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
18%
