Chick and Broccoli Pot Pies

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Place 1 biscuit in each ungreased muffin cup; firmly press in bottom and up sides, forming 1/2-inch rim over edge of muffin cup. Spoon about 1 tablespoon each of cheese and cereal into each biscuit-lined cup. Press mixture into bottom of each cup.

Cut large pieces of broccoli in half. In a large bowl combine broccoli, chicken and soup; mix well. Spoon about 1/3 cup of chicken mixture over cereal. Cups will be full. Sprinkle with almonds.

Bake at 375 degrees F. for 20 to 25 minutes or until edges of biscuits are deep golden brown.