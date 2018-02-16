  1. Home
Chick and Broccoli Pot Pies

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1978.
Feb 16, 2018 | 5:05 pm
By
Biscuits make a flaky home-style crust for a popular pot pie with chicken in a creamy, cheesy sauce.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury. 

Ready in
45 m
Prep20 m
10
Servings
183
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 can (12 ounces) Pillsbury Grands! Jr. Golden Layers refrigerated biscuits
  • 2/3 Cups shredded Cheddar or American cheese
  • 2/3 Cups crisp rice cereal
  • 2 Cups Frozen Broccoli Cuts, thawed
  • 1 Cup cubed cooked chicken or turkey
  • 1 can (10 3/4 ounces) reduced-sodium condensed cream of chicken or mushroom soup
  • 1/3 Cup slivered or sliced almonds

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Place 1 biscuit in each ungreased muffin cup; firmly press in bottom and up sides, forming 1/2-inch rim over edge of muffin cup. Spoon about 1 tablespoon each of cheese and cereal into each biscuit-lined cup. Press mixture into bottom of each cup.

Cut large pieces of broccoli in half. In a large bowl combine broccoli, chicken and soup; mix well. Spoon about 1/3 cup of chicken mixture over cereal. Cups will be full. Sprinkle with almonds.

Bake at 375 degrees F. for 20 to 25 minutes or until edges of biscuits are deep golden brown.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
13%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
12%
Cholesterol
14mg
5%
Protein
8g
16%
Carbs
19g
6%
Vitamin A
20µg
2%
Vitamin C
16mg
27%
Vitamin E
1mg
5%
Vitamin K
20µg
25%
Calcium
38mg
4%
Fiber
1g
6%
Folate (food)
14µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
14µg
4%
Iron
2mg
10%
Magnesium
17mg
4%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
9%
Phosphorus
70mg
10%
Polyunsaturated
0.9g
N/A
Potassium
133mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
6.7%
Sodium
607mg
25%
Trans
0.3g
N/A
Zinc
0.5mg
3.5%
