Quick Crescent Pecan Pie Bars
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1973
Feb 20, 2018 | 1:56 pm
By
Quick Crescent Pecan Pie Bars

Pillsbury

Refrigerated crescent dough makes this pecan bar recipe simple and quick to prepare.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1973.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
1 h and 45 m
24
Servings
88
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 can (8-ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or 1 can (8-ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheet
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1/2 Cup corn syrup
  • 1 Tablespoon butter or margarine, melted
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 egg, beaten

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough; separate dough into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 13x9-inch pan; press over bottom and 1/2 inch up sides to form crust. Firmly press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 13x9-inch pan; press over bottom and 1/2 inch up sides to form crust.

Bake 8 minutes. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mix filling ingredients. Pour filling over partially baked crust.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes longer or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour. For bars, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Store at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Sugar
10g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.6g
3.2%
Cholesterol
8mg
3%
Protein
1g
3%
Carbs
15g
5%
Vitamin A
7µg
1%
Vitamin K
1µg
1%
Calcium
21mg
2%
Fiber
0.4g
1.6%
Folate (food)
4µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
16µg
4%
Folic acid
7µg
N/A
Iron
0.4mg
2.5%
Magnesium
6mg
1%
Monounsaturated
1g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.5mg
2.7%
Phosphorus
22mg
3%
Polyunsaturated
0.8g
N/A
Potassium
25mg
1%
Sodium
51mg
2%
Sugars, added
10g
N/A
Zinc
0.3mg
1.7%
