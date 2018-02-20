Quick Crescent Pecan Pie Bars

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough; separate dough into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 13x9-inch pan; press over bottom and 1/2 inch up sides to form crust. Firmly press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 13x9-inch pan; press over bottom and 1/2 inch up sides to form crust.

Bake 8 minutes. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mix filling ingredients. Pour filling over partially baked crust.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes longer or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour. For bars, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Store at room temperature.