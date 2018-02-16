Salsa Couscous Chicken

Cook couscous as directed on package.

Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add almonds; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from skillet; set aside.

Add garlic and chicken to skillet; cook 4 to 5 minutes until chicken is browned, turning once.

In small bowl, combine salsa and all remaining ingredients; mix well. Add to chicken. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, stirring occasionally.

Stir in almonds. Serve over couscous.