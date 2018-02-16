Salsa Couscous Chicken

There will be no more complaints about plain old chicken! Fruit, nuts and spice make a honey of a main dish.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1998.
Cook couscous as directed on package.
Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add almonds; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from skillet; set aside.
Add garlic and chicken to skillet; cook 4 to 5 minutes until chicken is browned, turning once.
In small bowl, combine salsa and all remaining ingredients; mix well. Add to chicken. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, stirring occasionally.
Stir in almonds. Serve over couscous.