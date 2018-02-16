  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Salsa Couscous Chicken
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1998
Feb 16, 2018 | 2:12 pm
By
Salsa Couscous Chicken

Pillsbury

There will be no more complaints about plain old chicken! Fruit, nuts and spice make a honey of a main dish.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1998.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
30 m
4
Servings
1237
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups hot cooked couscous or rice
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1/4 Cup coarsely chopped almonds
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 8 chicken thighs, skin removed
  • 1 Cup Old El Paso Salsa
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 2 Tablespoons dried currants or raisins
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 3/4 Teaspoons cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Cook couscous as directed on package.

Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add almonds; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from skillet; set aside.

Add garlic and chicken to skillet; cook 4 to 5 minutes until chicken is browned, turning once.

In small bowl, combine salsa and all remaining ingredients; mix well. Add to chicken. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, stirring occasionally.

Stir in almonds. Serve over couscous.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
58g
90%
Sugar
11g
N/A
Saturated Fat
14g
71%
Cholesterol
292mg
97%
Protein
68g
100%
Carbs
108g
36%
Vitamin A
85µg
9%
Vitamin B12
2µg
31%
Vitamin B6
1mg
70%
Vitamin C
2mg
3%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
5mg
24%
Vitamin K
12µg
15%
Calcium
110mg
11%
Fiber
8g
34%
Folate (food)
76µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
76µg
19%
Iron
5mg
26%
Magnesium
123mg
31%
Monounsaturated
26g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
19mg
94%
Phosphorus
630mg
90%
Polyunsaturated
13g
N/A
Potassium
1146mg
33%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.7mg
39.6%
Sodium
722mg
30%
Sugars, added
4g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.5mg
34.7%
Trans
0.3g
N/A
Zinc
5mg
36%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off