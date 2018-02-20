  1. Home
Golden Gate Snack Bread
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1966
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:29 pm
By
Editor
Pillsbury

  

Mari Petrelli won the Bake-Off for this tasty cheesy bread.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1966.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

16
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the bread

  • 3 1/2 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 pkg. active dry yeast
  • 1 Cup water
  • 2 Tablespoons margarine or butter
  • 1 8-oz. jar pasteurized process cheese spread

For the filling

  • 1/4 margarine or butter, softened
  • 3 dry onion soup mix

Directions

For the bread

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour, sugar and yeast; blend well.

In small saucepan, heat water and 2 tablespoons margarine until very warm (120 to 130°F.). Add warm liquid to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Beat in cheese until blended. By hand, stir in remaining 2 cups flour to make a stiff dough. Cover loosely with greased plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85°F.) until light and doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

For the filling

In small bowl, combine 1/4 cup margarine and onion soup mix; blend well. Set aside.

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease cookie sheet. Punch down dough. On floured surface, roll out dough to a 20x14-inch rectangle. (Be sure sides are straight before rolling.) Spread with filling. Starting with 14-inch side, roll up, pressing edges and ends to seal. With knife, carefully cut lengthwise down center to form 2 loaves. Place cut side up on greased cookie sheet. Cover; let rise in warm place until light and doubled in size, about 20 minutes.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 15 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
14%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
21%
Cholesterol
29mg
10%
Protein
10g
20%
Carbs
33g
11%
Vitamin A
50µg
6%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
3.9%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
6%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.4mg
1.8%
Vitamin K
2µg
2%
Calcium
110mg
11%
Fiber
2g
10%
Folate (food)
118µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
205µg
51%
Folic acid
51µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
10%
Magnesium
18mg
4%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
4mg
21%
Phosphorus
153mg
22%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
126mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
25.3%
Sodium
612mg
25%
Sugars, added
2g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.8mg
52.9%
Trans
0.5g
N/A
Zinc
1mg
8%
