Golden Gate Snack Bread

Mari Petrelli won the Bake-Off for this tasty cheesy bread.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1966.
Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour, sugar and yeast; blend well.
In small saucepan, heat water and 2 tablespoons margarine until very warm (120 to 130°F.). Add warm liquid to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Beat in cheese until blended. By hand, stir in remaining 2 cups flour to make a stiff dough. Cover loosely with greased plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85°F.) until light and doubled in size, about 30 minutes.
In small bowl, combine 1/4 cup margarine and onion soup mix; blend well. Set aside.
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease cookie sheet. Punch down dough. On floured surface, roll out dough to a 20x14-inch rectangle. (Be sure sides are straight before rolling.) Spread with filling. Starting with 14-inch side, roll up, pressing edges and ends to seal. With knife, carefully cut lengthwise down center to form 2 loaves. Place cut side up on greased cookie sheet. Cover; let rise in warm place until light and doubled in size, about 20 minutes.
Bake at 350 degrees F for 15 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.