Easy Crescent Danish Rolls
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1975
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:05 pm
By
Pillsbury

Crescent rolls are the starting point for these plump homemade Danish rolls with a cream-cheese filling.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
45 m
8
Servings
362
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the rolls

  • 1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 cans (8 ounces each) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or Pillsbury refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheet
  • 4 Teaspoons Preserves or jam

For the glaze

  • 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2-3 Teaspoons milk

Directions

For the rolls

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth.

If using crescent dough, separate dough into 8 rectangles; firmly press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet, cut dough into 8 rectangles. Spread each rectangle with about 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture. Roll up each, starting at longest side; firmly pinch edges and ends to seal. Gently stretch each roll to about 10 inches.

On ungreased large cookie sheet, coil each roll into a spiral with seam on the inside, tucking end under. Make deep indentation in center of each roll; fill with 1/2 teaspoon preserves.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until deep golden brown.

For the glaze

In small bowl, mix glaze ingredients, adding enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm rolls.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
21%
Sugar
26g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
31%
Cholesterol
34mg
11%
Protein
8g
16%
Carbs
53g
18%
Vitamin A
105µg
12%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
2.5%
Vitamin C
1mg
2%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.2mg
1.2%
Vitamin K
7µg
9%
Calcium
132mg
13%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
21µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
89µg
22%
Folic acid
40µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
12%
Magnesium
18mg
4%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
15%
Phosphorus
101mg
14%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
126mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
15.1%
Sodium
370mg
15%
Sugars, added
21g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
20.4%
Zinc
0.7mg
4.8%
