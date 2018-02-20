Easy Crescent Danish Rolls

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth.

If using crescent dough, separate dough into 8 rectangles; firmly press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet, cut dough into 8 rectangles. Spread each rectangle with about 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture. Roll up each, starting at longest side; firmly pinch edges and ends to seal. Gently stretch each roll to about 10 inches.

On ungreased large cookie sheet, coil each roll into a spiral with seam on the inside, tucking end under. Make deep indentation in center of each roll; fill with 1/2 teaspoon preserves.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until deep golden brown.