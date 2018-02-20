  1. Home
Banana Crunch Cake
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1973
Feb 20, 2018 | 2:54 pm
By
banana crunch cake

Pillsbury

Delicious ingredients come together in this crunchy banana cake – a wonderful dessert!

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1973.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
2 h and 40 m
16
Servings
334
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup all purpose or unbleached flour
  • 1 Cup coconut
  • 1 Cup rolled oats
  • 3/4 Cups firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter
  • 2 large, sliced, very ripe bananas
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 (18.25-ounce) package Pillsbury Moist Supreme Yellow Cake Mix

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 10-inch tube pan. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In medium bowl, combine flour, coconut, rolled oats, brown sugar and pecans; mix well. With fork or pastry blender, cut in margarine until mixture is crumbly. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine bananas, sour cream and eggs; beat at low speed until smooth. Add cake mix; beat 2 minutes at high speed. Spread 1/3 of batter in greased and floured pan; sprinkle with 1/3 of coconut mixture. Repeat layers 2 more times using remaining batter and coconut mixture, ending with coconut mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 50 to 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool upright in pan 15 minutes. Remove cake from pan; place on serving plate, coconut side up. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
14g
22%
Sugar
27g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
26%
Cholesterol
44mg
15%
Protein
5g
9%
Carbs
48g
16%
Vitamin A
30µg
3%
Vitamin B12
0.1µg
2.5%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
6.1%
Vitamin C
2mg
3%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.9mg
4.6%
Vitamin K
7µg
8%
Calcium
98mg
10%
Fiber
2g
9%
Folate (food)
17µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
59µg
15%
Folic acid
24µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
31mg
8%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
6%
Phosphorus
178mg
25%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
168mg
5%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
10.5%
Sodium
304mg
13%
Sugars, added
10g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
11.4%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
4.7%
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off