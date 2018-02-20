  1. Home
Orange Kiss Me Cake
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1950
Feb 20, 2018 | 2:24 pm
By
Pillsbury

This citrusy variation on a streudel stole the judges' hearts because who doesn't love a sugary topping.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1950.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
165
Prep30 m
Cook135
16
Servings
180
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Cake

  • 1 orange
  • 1 Cup raisins
  • 1/3 Cup walnuts
  • 2 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter, softened, or shortening
  • 2 eggs

Topping

  • Reserved 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped walnuts

Directions

Cake

Topping

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 13x9-inch pan. Squeeze orange, reserving 1/3 cup juice for topping; remove seeds. In blender container, food processor bowl with metal blade or food mill, grind together orange peel and pulp, raisins and 1/3 cup walnuts. Set aside.

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine flour and all remaining cake ingredients at low speed until moistened; beat 3 minutes at medium speed. Stir in orange-raisin mixture. Pour batter into greased and floured pan.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 35 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Drizzle reserved 1/3 cup orange juice over warm cake in pan.

In small bowl, combine 1/3 cup sugar and cinnamon; mix well. Stir in 1/4 cup walnuts; sprinkle over cake. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
12%
Sugar
11g
N/A
Saturated Fat
1g
7%
Cholesterol
20mg
7%
Protein
3g
6%
Carbs
25g
8%
Vitamin A
10µg
1%
Vitamin C
7mg
12%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.5mg
2.5%
Vitamin K
6µg
7%
Calcium
18mg
2%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
14µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
55µg
14%
Folic acid
24µg
N/A
Iron
1mg
6%
Magnesium
12mg
3%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
5%
Phosphorus
47mg
7%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
130mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
7.2%
Sodium
55mg
2%
Sugars, added
4g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
10.4%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
0.3mg
2%
