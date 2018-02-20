  1. Home
Chocolate Cherry Bars
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1974
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:01 pm
By
Chocolate Cherry Bars

Pillsbury

Enjoy the mouth-watering combination of chocolate and cherry in these lavish dessert bars.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1974.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
2 h
48
Servings
109
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cake bars

  • 1 (18.25-ounce) package Pillsbury Moist Supreme Devil's Food Cake Mix
  • 1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling
  • 1 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 3 eggs, beaten

For the frosting

  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1/3 Cup milk
  • 5 Tablespoons margarine or butter
  • 1 Cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

For the cake bars

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 15x10x1-inch baking pan or 13x9-inch pan. In large bowl, combine all cake bar ingredients; stir until well blended. Pour into greased and floured pan.

Bake at 350 degrees F. until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. For 15x10x1-inch pan, bake 20 to 30 minutes; for 13x9-inch pan, bake 25 to 35 minutes.

For the frosting

In small saucepan, combine sugar, milk and margarine. Bring to a boil. Boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in chocolate chips until smooth. Pour and spread over warm bars. Cool 1 1/4 hours or until completely cooled. Cut into bars.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
7%
Sugar
10g
N/A
Saturated Fat
1g
7%
Cholesterol
10mg
3%
Protein
1g
2%
Carbs
18g
6%
Vitamin A
6µg
1%
Vitamin C
0.4mg
0.7%
Vitamin E
0.2mg
1.2%
Vitamin K
2µg
2%
Calcium
22mg
2%
Fiber
0.5g
2.2%
Folate (food)
4µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
13µg
3%
Folic acid
5µg
N/A
Iron
0.7mg
3.8%
Magnesium
11mg
3%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.2mg
1%
Phosphorus
43mg
6%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
68mg
2%
Sodium
106mg
4%
Sugars, added
6g
N/A
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.2mg
1.3%
