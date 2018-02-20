Chocolate Cherry Bars

Enjoy the mouth-watering combination of chocolate and cherry in these lavish dessert bars.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1974.
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 15x10x1-inch baking pan or 13x9-inch pan. In large bowl, combine all cake bar ingredients; stir until well blended. Pour into greased and floured pan.
Bake at 350 degrees F. until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. For 15x10x1-inch pan, bake 20 to 30 minutes; for 13x9-inch pan, bake 25 to 35 minutes.
In small saucepan, combine sugar, milk and margarine. Bring to a boil. Boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in chocolate chips until smooth. Pour and spread over warm bars. Cool 1 1/4 hours or until completely cooled. Cut into bars.