Apple Pie '63
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1962
Feb 20, 2018 | 2:52 pm
By
Editor
Pillsbury

Julia Smogor won the Bake-Off for her caramel, cream cheese and apple pie.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

18
Servings
Ingredients

For the caramel sauce

  • 28 caramels, unwrapped
  • 1/2 Cup half-and-half or evaporated milk

For the crust

  • 2 1/2 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose, Unbleached or Self Rising Flour
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter
  • 1/4 Cup oil
  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 1 egg, beaten

For the apple filling

  • 6 cups sliced peeled apples (about 6 medium)
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1/3 Cup Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice

For the topping

  • 1 8-oz. package o cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 egg

Directions

For the caramel sauce

Heat oven to 375 degrees F.

In small saucepan, combine caramels and half-and-half; cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until caramels are melted. Keep warm.

For the crust

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine 2 1/2 cups flour, 1/4 cup sugar and salt. With pastry blender or fork, cut in margarine until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add oil, water and egg; mix well. Press crust mixture evenly in bottom and up sides of ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan

For the apple filling

In large bowl, combine all apple filling ingredients; toss lightly. Spoon into crust-lined pan. Drizzle warm caramel sauce over apples.

For the topping

In small bowl, combine all topping ingredients except nuts; beat until smooth. Spoon over apples, spreading slightly. Sprinkle with nuts.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 35 to 45 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool. Cut into squares. Store in refrigerator.

