Chocolate Praline Layer Cake
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:42 pm
By
Pillsbury

This easy-to-prepare cake is spectacular to serve and marvelous to eat! It's best if made a few hours ahead and refrigerated before serving.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1988.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury. 

Ready in
2 h and 15 m
Prep25 m
16
Servings
458
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Cake

  • 1/2 Cup butter or margarine
  • 1/4 Cup whipping cream
  • 1 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 3/4 Cups coarsely chopped pecans
  • 1 package Pillsbury Moist Supreme Devils Food Cake Mix (18.25 ounces)
  • 1 1/4 Cup water
  • 1/3 Cup oil
  • 3 eggs

For the Topping

  • 1 3/4 Cup whipping cream
  • 1/4 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 16 pecan halves, if desired
  • 16 chocolate curls, if desired

Directions

For the Cake

Heat oven to 325 degrees F. In a small heavy saucepan, combine butter, 1/4 cup whipping cream and brown sugar. Cook over low heat just until butter is melted, stirring occasionally. Pour into two 9 or 8-inch round cake pans; sprinkle evenly with chopped pecans. 

In a large bowl, combine cake mix, water, oil and eggs; beat at low speed until moistened. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Carefully spoon batter over pecan mixture. 

Bake at 325 degrees F. for 35 to 45 minutes or until cake springs back when touched lightly in center. Cool 5 minutes; remove from pans. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled. 

For the Topping

In a small bowl, beat 1 3/4 cups whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add powdered sugar vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. 

To assemble cake, place 1 layer on serving plate, praline side up. Spread with half of whipped cream. Top with second layer, praline side up; spread top with remaining whipped cream. Garnish with whole pecans and chocolate curls. Store in refrigerator. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
32g
49%
Sugar
31g
N/A
Saturated Fat
12g
62%
Cholesterol
78mg
26%
Protein
4g
9%
Carbs
44g
15%
Vitamin A
145µg
16%
Vitamin B12
0.1µg
2.4%
Vitamin C
0.3mg
0.4%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
2mg
9%
Vitamin K
6µg
8%
Calcium
94mg
9%
Fiber
2g
7%
Folate (food)
12µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
38µg
10%
Folic acid
15µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
11%
Magnesium
34mg
8%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.7mg
3.3%
Phosphorus
149mg
21%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
212mg
6%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
8.3%
Sodium
294mg
12%
Sugars, added
18g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
7.5%
Trans
0.3g
N/A
Zinc
0.8mg
5.5%
