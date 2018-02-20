  1. Home
Almond-Filled Cookie Cake

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1982
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:00 pm
By
Pillsbury

Grated lemon peel brings out the flavor of almonds in a moist filling of a sandwich cookie-like cake. 

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury. 

Ready in
2 h and 55 m
Prep25 m
24
Servings
241
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Crust

  • 2 2/3 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 1 1/3 Cup butter, softened (do not use margarine)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg

For the Filling

  • 1 Cup finely chopped almonds
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 1 egg, slightly beaten
  • 4 whole blanched almonds

Directions

For the Crust

Heat oven to 325 degrees F. Place cookie sheet in oven to preheat. Grease 10 or 9-inch springform pan. In a large bowl, blend all crust ingredients at low speed until dough forms. If desired refrigerate dough for easier handling. Divide dough in half. Spread half in bottom of greased pan to form crust.

For the Filling

In a small bowl, combine all filing ingredients except whole almonds; blend well. Spread over crust to within ½ inch of sides of pan.

Between 2 sheets of waxed paper, press remaining dough to 10 or 9-inch round. Remove top sheet of waxed paper; place dough over filling. Remove waxed paper; press dough in place. Top with whole almonds.

Place cake on preheated cookie sheet. Bake at 325 degrees F. for 65 to 75 minutes or until top is light golden brown. Cool 15 minutes; remove sides of pan. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
14g
21%
Sugar
16g
N/A
Saturated Fat
7g
34%
Cholesterol
40mg
13%
Protein
3g
7%
Carbs
27g
9%
Vitamin A
92µg
10%
Vitamin C
0.1mg
0.2%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
2mg
10%
Vitamin K
0.9µg
1.2%
Calcium
24mg
2%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
9µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
45µg
11%
Folic acid
21µg
N/A
Iron
0.9mg
5.3%
Magnesium
20mg
5%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
5%
Phosphorus
55mg
8%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
68mg
2%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
9.5%
Sodium
55mg
2%
Sugars, added
15g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
8.3%
Trans
0.4g
N/A
Zinc
0.3mg
2.3%
Tags
pillsbury bake off