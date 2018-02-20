Almond-Filled Cookie Cake

Grated lemon peel brings out the flavor of almonds in a moist filling of a sandwich cookie-like cake.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1982.
Heat oven to 325 degrees F. Place cookie sheet in oven to preheat. Grease 10 or 9-inch springform pan. In a large bowl, blend all crust ingredients at low speed until dough forms. If desired refrigerate dough for easier handling. Divide dough in half. Spread half in bottom of greased pan to form crust.
In a small bowl, combine all filing ingredients except whole almonds; blend well. Spread over crust to within ½ inch of sides of pan.
Between 2 sheets of waxed paper, press remaining dough to 10 or 9-inch round. Remove top sheet of waxed paper; place dough over filling. Remove waxed paper; press dough in place. Top with whole almonds.
Place cake on preheated cookie sheet. Bake at 325 degrees F. for 65 to 75 minutes or until top is light golden brown. Cool 15 minutes; remove sides of pan. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.