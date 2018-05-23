  1. Home
Tunnel of Fudge Cake

May 23, 2018 | 10:20 am
Tunnel of Fudge? More like Tunnel of Love

Pillsbury

This recipe, arguably the recipe most closely identified with the Bake-Off Contest, mysteriously develops a "tunnel of fudge" filling as it bakes. Don't scrimp on the nuts, or it won't work!

This recipe is courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
4 h 30 m
Prep35 m
16
Servings
536
Calories Per Serving
Makes
1 cake

Notes

Nuts are essential for the success of this recipe.

Since this cake has a soft filling, an ordinary doneness test cannot be used. Accurate oven temperature and baking times are essential.

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 1 3/4 Cup sugar
  • 1 3/4 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 Cups powdered sugar
  • 2 1/4 Cups all purpose or unbleached flour, preferably Pillsbury BEST
  • 3/4 Cups unsweetened cocoa
  • 2 Cups chopped walnuts

For the glaze:

  • 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 4-6 teaspoons milk

Directions

For the cake:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Grease and flour 12-cup fluted tube cake pan or 10-inch tube pan.

In large bowl, combine sugar and margarine; beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add 2 cups powdered sugar; blend well. By hand, stir in flour and remaining cake ingredients until well blended.

Spoon batter into greased and floured pan; spread evenly.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 45-50 minutes, or until top is set and edges are beginning to pull away from sides of pan.

Cool upright in pan on wire rack 1 1/2 hours.

Invert onto serving plate; cool at least 2 hours.

For the glaze:

In small bowl, combine all glaze ingredients, adding enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Spoon over top of cake, allowing some to run down sides.

Store tightly covered.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
32g
49%
Sugar
43g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
28%
Cholesterol
60mg
20%
Protein
7g
14%
Carbs
61g
20%
Vitamin A
27µg
3%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
2.5%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
6%
Vitamin C
0.2mg
0.3%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
2mg
8%
Vitamin K
19µg
24%
Calcium
36mg
4%
Fiber
3g
14%
Folate (food)
29µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
75µg
19%
Folic acid
27µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
13%
Magnesium
56mg
14%
Monounsaturated
12g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
7%
Phosphorus
144mg
21%
Polyunsaturated
13g
N/A
Potassium
195mg
6%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
12.1%
Sodium
186mg
8%
Sugars, added
42g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
13.5%
Trans
4g
N/A
Zinc
1mg
8%
