Tunnel of Fudge Cake

This recipe, arguably the recipe most closely identified with the Bake-Off Contest, mysteriously develops a "tunnel of fudge" filling as it bakes. Don't scrimp on the nuts, or it won't work!
This recipe is courtesy of Pillsbury.
Nuts are essential for the success of this recipe.
Since this cake has a soft filling, an ordinary doneness test cannot be used. Accurate oven temperature and baking times are essential.
Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
Grease and flour 12-cup fluted tube cake pan or 10-inch tube pan.
In large bowl, combine sugar and margarine; beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add 2 cups powdered sugar; blend well. By hand, stir in flour and remaining cake ingredients until well blended.
Spoon batter into greased and floured pan; spread evenly.
Bake at 350 degrees F for 45-50 minutes, or until top is set and edges are beginning to pull away from sides of pan.
Cool upright in pan on wire rack 1 1/2 hours.
Invert onto serving plate; cool at least 2 hours.
In small bowl, combine all glaze ingredients, adding enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Spoon over top of cake, allowing some to run down sides.
Store tightly covered.