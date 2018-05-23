Tunnel of Fudge Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Grease and flour 12-cup fluted tube cake pan or 10-inch tube pan.

In large bowl, combine sugar and margarine; beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add 2 cups powdered sugar; blend well. By hand, stir in flour and remaining cake ingredients until well blended.

Spoon batter into greased and floured pan; spread evenly.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 45-50 minutes, or until top is set and edges are beginning to pull away from sides of pan.

Cool upright in pan on wire rack 1 1/2 hours.

Invert onto serving plate; cool at least 2 hours.