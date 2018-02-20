Snappy Turtle Cookies

In large bowl, combine brown sugar and 1/2 cup margarine; beat until light and fluffy. Add vanilla, maple flavor, 1 whole egg and 1 egg yolk; beat well.

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Stir in flour, baking soda and salt; mix well. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate about 1 hour for easier handling.

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease cookie sheets. Arrange pecan pieces in groups of 5 on greased cookie sheets to resemble head and legs of turtle. In small bowl, beat egg white. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Dip bottoms in beaten egg white; press lightly onto pecans. (Tips of pecans should show).

Bake at 350 degrees F for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets. Cool 15 minutes or until completely cooled.