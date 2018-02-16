  1. Home
Streusel Spice Cake
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1972
Feb 16, 2018 | 4:24 pm
By
Streusel Spice Cake

Pillsbury

Relish this spiced cake packed with coconut, chocolate, nuts and a hint of cinnamon – a lavish dessert. 

Rose DeDominicis of Verona, Pennsylvania, won the Pillsbury Bake-Off with this simple, sweet bread recipe.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
3 h and 10 m
16
Servings
333
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cake

  • (18.25-ounce) package Pillsbury Moist Supreme Yellow Cake Mix
  • 3/4 Cups milk
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 5 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup coconut
  • 1/4 Cup chopped nuts
  • 1 Ounce unsweetened chocolate, melted

For the filling

  • 1/2 Cup coconut
  • 1/2 Cup chopped nuts
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon

For the glaze

  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter, softened
  • 2-3 Tablespoons milk

Directions

For the cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 10-inch tube or 12-cup fluted tube cake pan. In large bowl, combine cake mix, 3/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup margarine and eggs; beat at low speed until moistened. Beat 2 minutes at high speed. Stir in 1/4 cup coconut and 1/4 cup nuts. With spoon, marble chocolate through batter. Pour half of batter (about 2 cups) into greased and floured pan.

For the filling

In small bowl, combine all filling ingredients; reserve 1/2 cup filling. Sprinkle remaining filling over batter in pan. Cover with remaining batter; sprinkle with 1/2 cup reserved filling.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 55 to 70 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool upright in pan 30 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

For the glaze

In small bowl, blend all glaze ingredients until smooth, adding enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cake.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
15g
23%
Sugar
29g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
25%
Cholesterol
51mg
17%
Protein
5g
10%
Carbs
45g
15%
Vitamin A
28µg
3%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
3.6%
Vitamin C
0.2mg
0.4%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.9mg
4.4%
Vitamin K
7µg
9%
Calcium
108mg
11%
Fiber
2g
8%
Folate (food)
16µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
50µg
13%
Folic acid
20µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
10%
Magnesium
29mg
7%
Monounsaturated
6g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
6%
Phosphorus
181mg
26%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
137mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
10.7%
Sodium
316mg
13%
Sugars, added
14g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
7.6%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
0.8mg
5.4%
