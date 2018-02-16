Streusel Spice Cake

Relish this spiced cake packed with coconut, chocolate, nuts and a hint of cinnamon – a lavish dessert.
Rose DeDominicis of Verona, Pennsylvania, won the Pillsbury Bake-Off with this simple, sweet bread recipe.
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour 10-inch tube or 12-cup fluted tube cake pan. In large bowl, combine cake mix, 3/4 cup milk, 1/2 cup margarine and eggs; beat at low speed until moistened. Beat 2 minutes at high speed. Stir in 1/4 cup coconut and 1/4 cup nuts. With spoon, marble chocolate through batter. Pour half of batter (about 2 cups) into greased and floured pan.
In small bowl, combine all filling ingredients; reserve 1/2 cup filling. Sprinkle remaining filling over batter in pan. Cover with remaining batter; sprinkle with 1/2 cup reserved filling.
Bake at 350 degrees F. for 55 to 70 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool upright in pan 30 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.
In small bowl, blend all glaze ingredients until smooth, adding enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cake.