Candy Bar Cookies

In large bowl, combine all base ingredients except flour; blend well. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add flour; mix well. If necessary, cover dough with plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour for easier handling.

Heat oven to 325 degrees F On well-floured surface, roll out half of dough at a time into 10x8-inch rectangle. With pastry wheel or knife, cut into 2-inch squares. Place 1/2 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake at 325 degrees F for 10 to 13 minutes or until set. Remove from cookie sheets; place on wire racks. Cool 15 minutes or until completely cooled.