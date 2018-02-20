  1. Home
Candy Bar Cookies
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1961
Feb 20, 2018 | 2:42 pm
Pillsbury

Alice Reese won the Bake-Off for her candy bar cookies- vanilla bar cookies topped with caramel-pecan filling and a chocolate glaze.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

40
Servings
Ingredients

For the base

  • 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 3/4 Cups margarine or butter, softened
  • 2 Tablespoons whipping cream
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 Cups all-purpose or unbleached flour

For the filling

  • 21 caramels, unwrapped
  • 3 Tablespoons whipping cream
  • 3 Tablespoons margarine or butter
  • 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 3/4 Cups chopped pecans

For the glaze

  • 1/3 Cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 Tablespoon whipping cream
  • 2 Teaspoons margarine or butter
  • 3 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 40 pecan halves (1/2 cup), if desired

Directions

For the base

In large bowl, combine all base ingredients except flour; blend well. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add flour; mix well. If necessary, cover dough with plastic wrap; refrigerate 1 hour for easier handling.

Heat oven to 325 degrees F On well-floured surface, roll out half of dough at a time into 10x8-inch rectangle. With pastry wheel or knife, cut into 2-inch squares. Place 1/2 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake at 325 degrees F for 10 to 13 minutes or until set. Remove from cookie sheets; place on wire racks. Cool 15 minutes or until completely cooled.

For the filling

In medium saucepan, combine caramels, 3 tablespoons whipping cream and 3 tablespoons margarine; cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until caramels are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in 3/4 cup powdered sugar and chopped pecans. (Add additional whipping cream a few drops at a time, if needed for desired spreading consistency.) Spread 1 teaspoon warm filling on each cookie square.

For the glaze

In small saucepan, combine chocolate chips, 1 tablespoon whipping cream and 2 teaspoons margarine. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until chocolate chips are melted and mixture is smooth. REMOVE FROM HEAT. Stir in 3 tablespoons powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Spread glaze evenly over caramel filling on each cookie. Top each with pecan half.

