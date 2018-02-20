  1. Home
Accordion Treats
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1957
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:48 pm
By
Pillsbury

This uniquely shaped cookie is an old family recipe that originated in Alsace-Lorraine.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ingredients

  • 2 (1-yard) sheets heavy-duty foil
  • 3/4 Cups margarine or butter, softened
  • 3/4 Cups sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Cup Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup chopped walnuts, if desired

Directions

Heat oven to 325 degrees F. Fold 1 sheet of foil in half lengthwise. Fold the double-thickness foil crosswise into 1-inch pleats to make an "accordion-pleated" pan. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Repeat with second sheet of foil.

In large bowl, combine margarine and sugar; beat until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and eggs; beat well. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add flour and salt; mix well. Stir in walnuts. Drop rounded teaspoon of dough into each fold of foil. (Dough spreads during baking to form 4 1/2 to 5-inch long cookies.)

Bake at 325 degrees F for 18 to 26 minutes or until golden brown. Remove cookies from foil; cool completely. Turn foil over for second baking.

 

