Chicken Florentine Panini
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2002
Feb 16, 2018 | 3:17 pm
By
Pillsbury

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2002.   Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.
Ready in
35 m
4
Servings
540
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 (13.8 ounce) can Pillsbury refrigerated classic pizza crust
  • 1 (9 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach
  • 1/4 Cup light mayonnaise
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Cup chopped red onion
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon vinegar (cider, red wine or balsamic)
  • 2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 4 (4-inch) slices provolone cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Unroll dough; place in ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Starting at center, press out dough to edges of pan. Bake at 375 degrees F for 10 minutes. Cool 15 minutes or until completely cooled.

Meanwhile, cook spinach as directed on package. Drain well; squeeze dry with paper towels.

In small bowl, combine mayonnaise and 1 of the garlic cloves; mix well. Refrigerate.

Heat oil in small saucepan over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add sugar and vinegar. Reduce heat to low; simmer 3 to 5 minutes or until most of liquid has evaporated, stirring occasionally.

To flatten each chicken breast half, place, boned side up, between 2 pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper. Working from center, gently pound chicken with flat side of meat mallet or rolling pin until about 1/4 inch thick; remove wrap. Sprinkle chicken with Italian seasoning and rest of minced garlic.

Spray large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken; cook 8 minutes or until browned, fork-tender and juices run clear, turning once.

Cut cooled pizza crust into 4 rectangles. Remove rectangles from pan; spread each with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise mixture. Top 2 rectangles with chicken, spinach, onion mixture, cheese and remaining crust rectangles, mayonnaise side down.

Heat large skillet or cast iron skillet over medium heat until hot. Place sandwiches in skillet. Place smaller skillet on sandwiches to flatten slightly. Cook about 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp and heated, turning once. Cut each warm sandwich into quarters.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
21g
32%
Sugar
7g
N/A
Saturated Fat
7g
35%
Cholesterol
51mg
17%
Protein
28g
56%
Carbs
60g
20%
Vitamin A
369µg
41%
Vitamin B12
0.5µg
8.3%
Vitamin B6
0.6mg
30.6%
Vitamin C
21mg
36%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
3mg
17%
Vitamin K
318µg
100%
Calcium
368mg
37%
Fiber
5g
19%
Folate (food)
168µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
436µg
100%
Folic acid
157µg
N/A
Iron
5mg
29%
Magnesium
102mg
25%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
9mg
45%
Phosphorus
378mg
54%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
723mg
21%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.6mg
34.5%
Sodium
1023mg
43%
Sugars, added
3g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.6mg
38.7%
Zinc
2mg
16%
Tags
pillsbury bake off
pillsbury