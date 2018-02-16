  1. Home
Sour Cream Apple Squares

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1975
Feb 16, 2018 | 1:32 pm
By
Sour Cream Apple Squares

Pillsbury

Relish these nutty apple squares made distinctive with sour cream and a hint of cinnamon. A delicious dessert that you can serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1975. 

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
Prep20 m
12
Servings
420
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all purpose or unbleached flour
  • 2 Cups firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 1 Cup chopped nuts
  • 1 - 2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 container sour cream (8 ounces)
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Cups finely chopped, peeled apples

Directions

Heat oven 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine flour, brown sugar and margarine; beat at low speed until crumbly. Stir in nuts. Press 2 3/4 cups crumb mixture in bottom of ungreased 13x9-inch pan.

To remaining mixture, add cinnamon, baking soda, salt, sour cream, vanilla and egg; mix well. stir in apples. Spoon evenly over crumb mixture in pan. 

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 30 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes. Cut into squares. Serve warm or cool. If desired, serve with whipped cream or ice cream. Store in refrigerator. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
25%
Sugar
39g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
16%
Cholesterol
13mg
4%
Protein
6g
12%
Carbs
66g
22%
Vitamin A
6µg
1%
Vitamin C
0.8mg
1.3%
Vitamin E
0.6mg
2.9%
Vitamin K
7µg
9%
Calcium
45mg
4%
Fiber
2g
7%
Folate (food)
14µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
68µg
17%
Folic acid
32µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
10%
Magnesium
35mg
9%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
9%
Phosphorus
83mg
12%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
163mg
5%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
8.7%
Sodium
278mg
12%
Sugars, added
36g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
12.8%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
4.4%
