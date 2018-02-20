Hungry Boys' Casserole

Heat oven to 425 degrees F Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt; mix well. With pastry blender or fork, cut in margarine until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually stir in enough milk until mixture leaves sides of bowl and forms a soft, moist dough.

On floured surface, gently knead dough 8 times. Roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2 1/2-inch doughnut cutter. Reserve dough centers. Reroll dough to cut additional biscuits.

Reserve 1/2 cup of beef mixture. Pour remaining hot beef mixture into ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Arrange biscuits without centers over hot beef mixture. Stir olives and almonds into reserved 1/2 cup beef mixture; spoon into center of each biscuit. Top each with biscuit centers.

Bake at 425 degrees F for 15 to 25 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown.