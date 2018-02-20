  1. Home
Hungry Boys' Casserole
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1963
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:04 pm
Hungry Boys' Casserole

Pillsbury

Mira Walilko won the Bake-off for a hearty beef casserole made with chickpeas and biscuits.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1963.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

8
Servings
960
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the casserole

  • 1 1/2 Pound ground beef
  • 1 Cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 Cup green bell pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 6-oz. can tomato paste
  • 3/4 Cups water
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 16-oz. can baked beans, undrained
  • 2 Cups Progresso chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained (from 19-oz can)

For the biscuits

  • 1 1/2 Cup Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup margarine or butter
  • 1/2 to 3/4 cup milk
  • 2 Tablespoons sliced stuffed green olives
  • 1 Tablespoon slivered almonds

Directions

For the casserole

In 12-inch skillet, combine ground beef, celery, onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat until beef is browned and thoroughly cooked and vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring frequently. Drain. Reduce heat to low. Stir in tomato paste, water, paprika and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add baked beans and garbanzo beans; simmer while preparing biscuits, stirring occasionally.

For the biscuits

Heat oven to 425 degrees F Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt; mix well. With pastry blender or fork, cut in margarine until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually stir in enough milk until mixture leaves sides of bowl and forms a soft, moist dough.

On floured surface, gently knead dough 8 times. Roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2 1/2-inch doughnut cutter. Reserve dough centers. Reroll dough to cut additional biscuits.

Reserve 1/2 cup of beef mixture. Pour remaining hot beef mixture into ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Arrange biscuits without centers over hot beef mixture. Stir olives and almonds into reserved 1/2 cup beef mixture; spoon into center of each biscuit. Top each with biscuit centers.

Bake at 425 degrees F for 15 to 25 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
33g
50%
Sugar
23g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
44%
Cholesterol
62mg
21%
Protein
49g
99%
Carbs
122g
41%
Vitamin A
47µg
5%
Vitamin B12
2µg
32%
Vitamin B6
1mg
58%
Vitamin C
19mg
31%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
3mg
16%
Vitamin K
27µg
33%
Calcium
243mg
24%
Fiber
21g
84%
Folate (food)
781µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
843µg
100%
Folic acid
36µg
N/A
Iron
10mg
57%
Magnesium
159mg
40%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
8mg
41%
Phosphorus
702mg
100%
Polyunsaturated
6g
N/A
Potassium
1669mg
48%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.6mg
37.8%
Sodium
928mg
39%
Thiamin (B1)
1mg
63.7%
Trans
2g
N/A
Zinc
9mg
60%
