Hungry Boys' Casserole

Mira Walilko won the Bake-off for a hearty beef casserole made with chickpeas and biscuits.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1963.
In 12-inch skillet, combine ground beef, celery, onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat until beef is browned and thoroughly cooked and vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring frequently. Drain. Reduce heat to low. Stir in tomato paste, water, paprika and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add baked beans and garbanzo beans; simmer while preparing biscuits, stirring occasionally.
Heat oven to 425 degrees F Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt; mix well. With pastry blender or fork, cut in margarine until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually stir in enough milk until mixture leaves sides of bowl and forms a soft, moist dough.
On floured surface, gently knead dough 8 times. Roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2 1/2-inch doughnut cutter. Reserve dough centers. Reroll dough to cut additional biscuits.
Reserve 1/2 cup of beef mixture. Pour remaining hot beef mixture into ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Arrange biscuits without centers over hot beef mixture. Stir olives and almonds into reserved 1/2 cup beef mixture; spoon into center of each biscuit. Top each with biscuit centers.
Bake at 425 degrees F for 15 to 25 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown.