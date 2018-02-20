  1. Home
Italian Zucchini Crescent Recipe

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1980
Feb 20, 2018 | 2:30 pm
By
Italian Zucchini Crescent Pie

Pillsbury

We can see why this savory pie filled with the goodness of zucchinis and cheese is winner!

Recipe courtesy of Pillsubry. 

Ready in
55 m
Prep30 m
6
Servings
319
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons LAND O LAKES Butter
  • 4 Cups thinly sliced zucchini
  • 1 Cup chopped onions
  • 2 Tablespoons dried parsley flakes
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dried basil leaves
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 2 LAND O LAKES Eggs, well beaten
  • 2 Cups shredded Muenster or mozzarella cheese (8 ounces)
  • 1 can (8 ounces) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
  • 2 Teaspoons yellow mustard

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In a 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and onion; cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Stir in parsley flakes, salt, pepper garlic powder, basil and oregano.

In a large bowl, mix eggs and cheese. Add cooked vegetable mixture; stir gently to mix.

Separate dough into 8 triangles. Place in ungreased 10-inch glass pie plate, 12x8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish or 11-inch quiche pan; press over bottom and up sides to form crust. Firmly press perforations to seal. Spread crust with mustard. Pour eg mixture evenly into crust-lined pie plate.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. If necessary, cover edges of crust with strips of foil during last 10 minutes of baking to prevent excessive browning. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
27%
Sugar
6g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
47%
Cholesterol
99mg
33%
Protein
16g
31%
Carbs
26g
9%
Vitamin A
138µg
15%
Vitamin B12
0.5µg
7.7%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
12.4%
Vitamin C
16mg
27%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.6mg
3%
Vitamin K
17µg
21%
Calcium
321mg
32%
Fiber
2g
9%
Folate (food)
46µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
91µg
23%
Folic acid
27µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
13%
Magnesium
39mg
10%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
13%
Phosphorus
273mg
39%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
360mg
10%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
23.7%
Sodium
494mg
21%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
17.5%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
12%
Tags
pillsbury bake off