Double-Delight Peanut Butter Cookies

This is a twist on the classic peanut butter cookie! Crunchy outside, creamy inside, with just a hint of cinnamon.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2008.
Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In small bowl, mix chopped peanuts, granulated sugar and cinnamon; set aside.
In another small bowl, stir peanut butter and powdered sugar until completely blended. Shape mixture into 24 (1-inch) balls.
Cut roll of cookie dough into 12 slices. Cut each slice in half crosswise to make 24 pieces; flatten slightly. Shape 1 cookie dough piece around 1 peanut butter ball, covering completely. Repeat with remaining dough and balls.
Roll each covered ball in peanut mixture; gently pat mixture completely onto balls. On ungreased large cookie sheets, place balls 2 inches apart.
Spray bottom of drinking glass with CRISCO Original No-Stick Cooking Spray; press into remaining peanut mixture. Flatten each ball to 1/2-inch thickness with bottom of glass. Sprinkle any remaining peanut mixture evenly on tops of cookies; gently press into dough.
Bake 7 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Store tightly covered.