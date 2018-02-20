  1. Home
Double-Delight Peanut Butter Cookies
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2008
Feb 20, 2018 | 11:38 am
By
PB Cookies

Pillsbury

This is a twist on the classic peanut butter cookie! Crunchy outside, creamy inside, with just a hint of cinnamon.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
45 m
24
Servings
150
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup dry roasted peanuts, finely chopped
  • 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Cup JIF Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 roll (16.5 ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated peanut butter cookies, well chilled

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In small bowl, mix chopped peanuts, granulated sugar and cinnamon; set aside.

In another small bowl, stir peanut butter and powdered sugar until completely blended. Shape mixture into 24 (1-inch) balls.

Cut roll of cookie dough into 12 slices. Cut each slice in half crosswise to make 24 pieces; flatten slightly. Shape 1 cookie dough piece around 1 peanut butter ball, covering completely. Repeat with remaining dough and balls.

Roll each covered ball in peanut mixture; gently pat mixture completely onto balls. On ungreased large cookie sheets, place balls 2 inches apart.

Spray bottom of drinking glass with CRISCO Original No-Stick Cooking Spray; press into remaining peanut mixture. Flatten each ball to 1/2-inch thickness with bottom of glass. Sprinkle any remaining peanut mixture evenly on tops of cookies; gently press into dough.

Bake 7 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden brown.

Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Store tightly covered.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
12%
Sugar
11g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
9%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Protein
3g
7%
Carbs
18g
6%
Vitamin A
2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
1mg
7%
Vitamin K
0.9µg
1.1%
Calcium
10mg
1%
Fiber
0.9g
3.6%
Folate (food)
9µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
19µg
5%
Folic acid
6µg
N/A
Iron
0.6mg
3.4%
Magnesium
11mg
3%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
8%
Phosphorus
36mg
5%
Polyunsaturated
0.9g
N/A
Potassium
50mg
1%
Sodium
113mg
5%
Sugars, added
5g
N/A
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.2mg
1.5%
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off